Honda announces third price increase within four weeks

LAHORE: Honda updated the prices for its entire four-wheel portfolio on February 17. The new prices are as follows:

This round marks the third price increase that Honda has enacted within the past four weeks with the previous increases coming on January 24, and February 4.

The price increase comes following Honda’s improved month-on-month (MoM) performance with sales increasing by 30% from December’s 2,079 units to January’s 2,704 units. Honda was also able to close Q4CY22 with a total earnings of Rs 810 million. This was a 310.45% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase from its Q3CY22 earnings, and a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 81.82%. This was despite Honda’s quarterly sales being 30% and 54% over the aforementioned periods.

The price increases have, however, severely deteriorated Honda’s overall earnings for the year. Its 9-month earnings of Rs 1 billion is a whopping 53.15% lower YoY than the Rs 2.3 billion it recorded over the same period last year.