The Lucky-Irani smuggling circus at the Balochistan border

Over a 909-kilometre stretch of land along the Pakistan-Iran border, a small informal economy has developed around the art of smuggling. And while everything from Iranian snacks to crockery are illegally transported along the Gabd-Rimdan line, the most precious commodity is petrol.

The smuggling of petroleum products into Balochistan from Iran has long been a practice that has left Balochistan’s fuel economy relatively free from the shocks of the rest of the country’s fuel economy. The region of Balochistan extends into Iran, and the neighbouring country has a small province by the same name. The border is largely barren and sparsely populated and the common culture between people on either side of the border makes it extremely difficult to impose strict border regulations. Hundreds of thousands if not millions are involved in this illicit trade.

And that has made this stretch of land into a Wild-West story. From small speed boats carrying diesel across the sea-route to experts on Toyota four-wheelers and motorcycles carrying canisters of petrol across the rough terrain with precision and circus-like acrobatics there is a whole different world out there.

And its effects on Pakistan’s economy have been devastating.

In Profit’s investigation on the matter, very little information is available in the public domain. For the most part the matter is kept under wraps due to a range of factors that are going to be discussed later in the article.