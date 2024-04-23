Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan attracts $154mn FDI from China in March 2024

Chinese investment equals 49.46% of the total FDI received in March

By News Desk

China’s investment in Pakistan’s economy surged in March 2024, with a substantial inflow of $161.2 million in foreign direct investment (FDI), according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). 

However, after factoring in an outflow of $7.3 million, the new inflow settled at $153.9 million.

In March 2024, Pakistan attracted $311.2 million in FDI from multiple partner countries. Of this, China made a significant contribution of $153.9 million, representing 49.46% of the total FDI.

Additionally, Hong Kong invested $29.5 million during the same period. 

Other notable investors included the United States with $29.3 million, the United Kingdom with $25.9 million, and Singapore with $9.3 million. The remaining FDI originated from various other countries.

In the first nine months of FY-2023-24, Pakistan has so far received $1.264 billion foreign direct investment from all partner countries while $261.9 million from China.

Previous article
HBL’s Q1’24 profit up 40% YoY to Rs 30.1 billion, starting the year with robust business fundamentals
Next article
PM suspends Commissioner Inland Revenue, other officials for ‘willfully’ delaying tax cases
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

PARTNER CONTENT

HBL’s Q1’24 profit up 40% YoY to Rs 30.1 billion, starting...

HBL on Tuesday declared a consolidated profit before tax of Rs 30.1 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, 40% higher than in...

SECP probes suspicious trading activities at PSX aligned with State Life

Pakistan hopes for $1.1bn tranche approval by IMF board on April 29

Shanghai Electric withdraws bid to acquire major stake in K-Electric

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.