An almost fairytale-like redemption story unfolded for the global football star Lionel Messi, and his men in the Lusail Stadium. Waves of joy ran over the economically trouble-stricken streets of Buenos Aires as the proverbial GOAT lifted the most coveted trophy in the sport. As dreamy as the scenes were in Lusail Stadium, a mere dream is what that trophy is, for a majority of the countries in the world.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your accountCreate an account
Create an account
Welcome! Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
With the HBLPSL, all is sorted for the Babar Azams of Pakistan. But what about our Messis?
A case study of what could be the potential of football as a league-sport in Pakistan
amazing game, game of fitness