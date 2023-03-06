Health and Fitness in the metaverse

The startup ecosystem in Pakistan ensures the survival of the fittest and AimFit is seemingly taking a lead in this race to the summit. What started as a health and wellness project, with three studios for fitness classes in Lahore has now become a wellness movement encompassing a spectrum of physical and mental wellness needs beyond just exercise. Over the course of a few years, AimFit has become what they call a lifestyle movement.
After the founders secured $1 million in seed investment in 2020, the company became Pakistan’s first fitness tech company during Covid, branching into digital fitness services.
According to the CEO and co-Founder Noor Shaukat, AimFit now helps reverse a broad spectrum of lifestyle problems and diseases in women through three primary pillars, including movement, nutrition and mindset coaching.
In the most recent development, AimFit has ventured into a global digital market, whereby they have extended their online fitness and wellness services to Pakistani diaspora. Not just this, but it has also introduced a new B2B arm that extends fitness consultation services to other companies.
In an interview with Profit, Head of Brand and Marketing at Aimfit Sarah O Munir disclosed that, “AimFit has partnered with companies, including Coca Cola İçecek (CCI), Sapphire and S&P Global, that are looking to improve their employees’ health and wellness but don’t know where to start. We come on board as their fitness consultants, where we run workshops, community events and gamification challenges, and help build a fitness culture at those companies.”