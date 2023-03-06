Health and Fitness in the metaverse

The startup ecosystem in Pakistan ensures the survival of the fittest and AimFit is seemingly taking a lead in this race to the summit. What started as a health and wellness project, with three studios for fitness classes in Lahore has now become a wellness movement encompassing a spectrum of physical and mental wellness needs beyond just exercise. Over the course of a few years, AimFit has become what they call a lifestyle movement.

After the founders secured $1 million in seed investment in 2020, the company became Pakistan’s first fitness tech company during Covid, branching into digital fitness services.

According to the CEO and co-Founder Noor Shaukat, AimFit now helps reverse a broad spectrum of lifestyle problems and diseases in women through three primary pillars, including movement, nutrition and mindset coaching.

In the most recent development, AimFit has ventured into a global digital market, whereby they have extended their online fitness and wellness services to Pakistani diaspora. Not just this, but it has also introduced a new B2B arm that extends fitness consultation services to other companies.