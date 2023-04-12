NEPRA makes electricity more expensive

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased the price of electricity by 46 paise per unit under the quarterly fuel price adjustment and forward the decision to the federal government for approval.

NEPRA, in its decision, said that the electricity consumers will have to make additional payments in three months. However, this additional charge will not be applied to K Electric.

Due to the increase in the cost of electricity, there will be an additional burden of more than 15 billion 45 crore rupees on the consumers, said sources.

They added that the decision has been made after considering the rising cost of fuel and other factors that affect the generation and distribution of electricity in the country.

It is pertinent to mention that if the government approves the decision, the consumers will have to make extra payments on their electricity bills. And, this decision to increase the electricity price has caused concern among the general public, especially at a time when the masses are already facing skyrocketing inflation.