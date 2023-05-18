Govt posts Imdad Ullah Bosal as new secretary finance ahead of FY24 budget

ISLAMABAD: The Federal government has posted Imdad Ullah Bosal, as the new Finance Secretary ahead of 2023-24 budget.

According to the notification, the government has posted a grade 22 officer Imdad Ullah Bosal as new Finance Secretary. Bosal was posted as Special Secretary Finance division on May 3, 2023.

He holds a master’s degree in Political Economy of Development from School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London. He also holds a master’s degree in Public Policy from University of Oxford.

Sources said that Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh had applied for two years leave two weeks ago as reportedly him and finance minister Ishaq Dar were not on the same page related to the stalled program of the IMF.

It is pertinent to note that the Finance ministry under his leadership is also negotiating with the IMF for the last four months but the IMF is reluctant to sign a Staff Level Agreement with Pakistan.

Sources said that Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh will provide consultancy to international organizations such as DFID on financial matters. He used to provide consultancy to international organizations when he was serving Punjab.

It is worth mentioning here that the Supreme Court can also issue a competent notice to the Finance Secretary for not releasing Rs 21 billion funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan. The politically mobile nature of the job is also one of the reasons why everyone is reluctant to serve in this position.

Meanwhile, the Federal government has also appointed Managing Directors of Pak-Kuwait, Pak Libya, Pak-Oman and Pak Brunei investment companies.

According to Finance division notifications, Saad ur Rehman has been appointed as Managing Director Pak-Kuwait Investment company, Tariq Mahmood as MD Pak Libya, S.M Amir Shamim MD Pak Brunei, Nauman Ansari MD Pak Oman and Hasan Raza of UBL as MD Pak China for three years subject to fit and proper clearance from State Bank of Pakistan.