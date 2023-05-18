Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Pakistan aims for 30% of all vehicles to be electric by 2030 

Energy minister discusses proliferation of alternative energy options at Future Energy Asia Conference in Bangkok

By Daniyal Ahmad

LAHORE: Federal Minister of Energy Khurram Dastgir headed a delegation to deliberate on the nation’s progression towards alternative renewable energy at the Future Energy Asia Conference (2023) in Bangkok. The conference, organised by USAID, centred on ‘Emerging Clean Energy Investment Opportunities in Pakistan’.

The delegation encompassed distinguished individuals such as Power Division Additional Secretary Amjad Majeed Khan, Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) Managing Director Shah Jahan Mirza, and Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) Director Syed Aqeel Hussain Jaffri.

Dastgir emphasised Pakistan’s National Electricity Policy 2021 objectives, which are in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and aspire for 60%  alternative renewable energy utilisation and a 30% proportion of electric vehicles (EV) by 2030. He also imparted that Pakistan’s clean energy amalgamation had already attained 6%, with an installed capacity of 2,436 megawatts. 

Dr. Naveed Arshad, an Associate Professor at LUMS, asserts that “Pakistan’s ’30 by 30′ target remains attainable. Honestly, I don’t believe we possess any alternative options.” A recent report by the Urban Unit elucidates that “83% of Lahore’s pollution is attributable to the transportation sector. The adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) has become a do or die situation for Pakistan now,” Arshad continues.

Where do situations stand right now? 

“Regulatory impediments and a dearth of financing for electric vehicles (EVs) are current challenges. The situation remains tenuous, and obstacles abound,” muses Arshad..

“Despite the presence of twenty-two registered two and three-wheeler EV manufacturers with the Engineering Development Board (EDB), only a handful have displayed their product portfolio. Moreover, Punjab and Sindh have yet to permit the registration of electric three-wheelers,” bemoans Arshad.

Is their hope on the horizon for the target? 

“With some stability, I hope the government can spare time for electric vehicles (EVs) and take up the matter again,” states Arshad. “There’s a plethora of financing available for this internationally, and there’s a multitude of actions we can undertake with this,” he continues.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Severe seasonal changes threaten mango Crop, anticipated 20% decrease in production raises concerns
Next article
Govt posts Imdad Ullah Bosal as new secretary finance ahead of FY24 budget
Daniyal Ahmad
Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Agriculture

Severe seasonal changes threaten mango Crop, anticipated 20% decrease in production...

LAHORE: In a worrisome development, Pakistan's mango crop is facing significant challenges due to the impact of seasonal changes this year, leading to concerns...

‘Iran to supply 100MW electricity to Gwadar on daily basis’

Our minimum wage line is broken! | Featured in Profit

Organic Meat completely acquires MSMH 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.