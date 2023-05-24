Sign inSubscribe
PSX launches cutting-edge trading system

By Staff Report

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has unveiled a state-of-the-art trading system, marking a significant milestone in the country’s financial market. The new system, praised by market experts for its reliability and performance, is expected to revolutionize trading operations.

Designed for scalability and low latency, the PSX’s advanced trading system has a proven track record, having operated smoothly at China’s Shenzhen Stock Exchange for over two decades. With faster processing speeds and enhanced capacity, the system aims to increase trading volumes.

The system supports various financial products, including equities, funds, bonds, futures, and ETFs, with provisions for future derivatives. It is anticipated to streamline trading processes and potentially extend trading hours, saving time and boosting efficiency.

Featuring real-time alerts and reports, the New Trading System processes 100,000 trades per second. It can handle 2,000 orders per second on existing servers, with potential capacity expansion up to 100 times by adding more servers.

With automatic fail-over and quick disaster recovery, the system ensures uninterrupted trading operations. The launch of this cutting-edge system is set to enhance the efficiency, competitiveness, and stability of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, attracting more investors and driving market growth.

