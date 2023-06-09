Sign inSubscribe
Economy

Govt sets ambitious target of Rs72b from 4G license sales in FY24

By Ahmad Ahmadani

The government has outlined plans to collect a substantial amount of over Rs. 72 billion through the sale of 4G licenses, as part of its non-tax revenue projections for the fiscal year 2023-24. 

This figure represents a significant increase from the budgeted amount of Rs. 50 billion for the outgoing fiscal year, which was later revised upward to Rs. 74 billion.

According to the budget documents for the upcoming fiscal year, the government has also allocated Rs. 10 billion from the mobile handset levy, maintaining the same budgeted amount as the previous year. However, it is worth noting that the revised amount for the current fiscal year stood at Rs. 8 billion.

Under the category of income from property and enterprise, specifically from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (Surplus), the government projects to generate Rs. 1.628 billion in the next fiscal year. This reflects a significant decrease compared to the budgeted amount of Rs. 9 billion for the current fiscal year, which was later revised to align with the projected figure.

In addition, the government has set a budget of Rs. 7.203 billion for the fiscal year 2023-24 from Regulatory Authorities (surplus/penalties). This marks a substantial increase from the initial budget of Rs. 695 million for the ongoing fiscal year, which was later revised to Rs. 438 million.

These budgetary allocations indicate the government’s efforts to capitalize on the growth and potential of the telecommunications sector. By targeting significant revenue generation through the sale of 4G licenses and other sources, the government aims to enhance its financial resources and support the development of the telecommunications industry.

The successful implementation of these revenue generation strategies will contribute to strengthening the government’s fiscal position and provide a boost to the overall economy in the coming fiscal year.

 

Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit.

