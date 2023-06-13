Sign inSubscribe
Economy

FBR constitutes two committees to remove anomalies in Finance Bill 2023-24

Committees to have representation from Chamber of Commerce and other Trade bodies.

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Three days after the presentation of the Federal Budget 2023-24, the Chairman Federal Board of Revenue, Asim Ahmad has constituted two Anomaly Committees including Anomaly Committee-Business and Anomaly Committee-Technical. 

These committees will identify and remove the technical and business-related anomalies identified in the Finance Bill 2023, and present recommendations to FBR for removal of those anomalies.

The Anomaly Committee-Business will be headed by Dr. Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry while co-Chairpersons will be Suraiya Ahmed Butt, Member Customs Policy FBR and Afaque Ahmad Qureshi Member IR-Policy FBR. 

The Anomaly Committee-Technical will be chaired by Ashfaq Yousaf Tola, Chairman Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission while Member Customs Policy and Member IR-Policy FBR will also be the co-Chairpersons in this committee. Other members include prominent businessmen from different Chambers of Commerce and trade bodies. 

Both the Committees have been duly notified by FBR and are required to submit their suggestions by 19th June, 2023.

Staff Report
Staff Report

