Petroleum Division sets age limit for MD slot to try and doctor process

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) is allegedly involved in favoritism in the recruitment process for the position of Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Government Holding Pvt. Limited (GHPL).

A letter from the Deputy Secretary of the petroleum division to the GHPL Company Secretary, dated 12th May, reveals directives that raise concerns about undue influence and potential bias in the selection criteria. These alleged manipulations, including an unusually low upper age limit of 50 years, have sparked accusations of favoritism towards a candidate associated with a power company in Punjab.

In the letter, the Ministry of Energy highlights specific points that should be considered and incorporated into the draft advertisement for the GHPL CEO position. These include emphasizing experience related to the oil, gas, and minerals sector, encouraging women’s participation, reducing the upper age limit to 50 years, and promoting foreign education and experience.

Sources familiar with the matter suggested that the recommended upper age limit of 50 years is a deliberate attempt to allegedly favor a specific candidate, Ahmed Sheharyar, who reportedly has ties to a power company in Punjab. They argue that setting such a low age limit is unusual for top positions in state-owned companies, which typically have age limits around 55-62 and above. Furthermore, they claimed that the inclusion of specific criteria in the advertisement, allegedly recommended by the petroleum division, appeared to favor the aforementioned candidate. Interestingly, after the publication of the advertisement with the recommended points incorporated, the petroleum division has allegedly withdrawn its Most Immediate letter, said sources.

They added that this sudden reversal has raised further suspicion and adds to the perception of manipulation in the recruitment process.

The GHPL board should be responsible for determining the criteria for the CEO appointment, not the petroleum division, said sources, adding concerns about transparency, accountability, and fair competition in the selection process for such a crucial position within GHPL.

It is pertinent to mention that the controversy surrounding the Ministry of Energy’s petroleum division ‘s alleged favoritism in the recruitment process for the GHPL CEO position has raised serious questions about governance and fairness. The inclusion of specific criteria, particularly the unusually low upper age limit, has fueled allegations of bias and manipulation in favor of a candidate associated with a power company in Punjab. As the situation unfolds, stakeholders call for a thorough investigation to ensure transparency, integrity, and equal opportunities in the selection of the GHPL CEO.