Economy

USD gets a boost in value by Rs1.41 in interbank market

In the interbank market, the greenback gained 41 paisas at the opening of the first day of the business week.

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: After almost a week of losing value, the American dollar continues its comeback streak.

After gaining some strength, the currency was being traded at Rs278, according to currency dealers.

A short while later, the mighty American currency gained 66 paisas in the interbank trading, and reached a value of Rs278.25 against the rupee.

However, later the dollar saw a big jump and strengthened by Rs1.41, trading at Rs279 against the rupee.

On the last day of the previous trading week, currency dealers reported a significant surge in the dollar’s value by Rs1.4 on the last day of the business week, further widening the gap between the two currencies.

Following this increase, the new price of the dollar in the interbank market reached 277 rupees and 50 paisas.

Staff Report
Staff Report

