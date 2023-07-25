Why does the choice of FBR chairman matter for Pakistan?

Pakistan is again at the crossroads. The federal government once again faces the dilemma to choose an appropriate person for the slot of FBR chairman after the retirement of the current incumbent of office on July 30 this year.

Unlike choices made by the federal government for the slots of federal secretaries, the government’s choice for the post of FBR chairman involves more organizational politics and more damage to the state in case the government happens to make a wrong choice.

Whenever a chairman of the country’s premier revenue body retires or is dismissed or removed, an infighting intensifies between the Custom service and Inland revenue service officers to capture the post. At times, the government prefers to choose a man from the Pakistan Administrative Service or private sector to head the revenue body. These choices matter a lot for Pakistan and its struggling economy.

When choosing a person to head FBR, the decision makers must know beforehand what qualities the job demands and which persons possess those qualities regardless of their service groups.

It is pertinent here to delve into empirical evidence to gauge the consequences of choosing a chairman for FBR from Inland revenue service, Pakistan custom service, Pakistan administrative service or the private sector.

The tenure of Mohammad Asim, the current incumbent of the office of chairman FBR and an Inland revenue service officer, amply illustrates that choosing an IRS man to head FBR has far reaching and devastating consequences for Pakistan’s economy.

Under an IRS chairman, the customs part of FBR where typical mega frauds recur with regular periodicity becomes largely an autonomous and unaccountable body for two reasons.

The IRS chairman, largely unaware of the custom laws and procedures and least interested to learn the dynamics of custom matters at his stage of service, practically frees the member custom operations from his monitoring and oversight.

The member custom in turn finds himself accountable to none. This de facto sovereignty of action as well as inaction conferred by default on any member custom operations by an IRS chairman has prompted and promoted in the custom department massive and large-scale maladministration and some of the most daring mega scams which caused revenue losses worth hundreds of billions of rupees.

The recent customs scam at Karachi perpetrated by the senior officers of the level custom collectors is a case in point. The insider officials within FBR are of firm conviction that fish rots from the head and likewise, they hold, all customs revenue loss scams are planned in FBR and then chosen custom officers having criminal orientations are posted at the places where these plans need to be executed.

All this happens under the nose of an IRS chairman who practically parts with his monitoring and supervisory oversight on member custom operations leaving him alone to exercise arbitrariness, to indulge in maladministration and to plan and execute massive revenue loss scams in the custom collectorates.

A member of custom operations is the happiest person under an IRS chairman. Under the current IRS chairman who is retiring within a week’s time, Mukaram Jah Ansari, the member custom operations, is stated to have done many things which a member custom is typically prompted to do under an IRS chairman.

The member custom massively misused section 5 of the Customs Act under which a junior officer can be authorized to exercise certain specified powers of a senior officer if the senior is not available.

Under the nose of the current IRS chairman, the member custom systematically sidelined many senior officers and entrusted their offices to more pliable and more obedient junior officers resulting in criminal offences by those junior officers causing revenue losses worth billions.

The members custom created scores of ghost and paper organizations just to expedite promotions in the custom department.

He dished out massive rewards on his favourites for their routine office work besides also encouraged exclusion of custom officials conniving in frauds from FIRs and criminal prosecutions.

He suppressed whistle blowers and harassed them after they pointed at custom frauds. He kept disciplinary proceedings against officers pending for a year and set the proceedings into motion only after an officer accused in such proceedings blew the whistle on custom frauds under his administrative control.

Member’s activation of dormant disciplinary proceedings against Director Reforms and Automation Ashraf Ali after his reporting of a 1.4 billion dollar custom scam in Karachi is a case in point.

However, choosing an FBR chairman from custom service is no less lethal. Only the roles are reversed. The customs service chairman reduces the member custom operations into insignificance and takes in his own hand all the arbitrariness and the planning and execution of frauds and revenue loss scams in the custom collectorates.

The period of Nisar Mohammad Khan and Javed Ghani, two custom service chairmen, and Late Zahid Khokhar and Tariq Huda, their member custom operations, illustrates this relationship.

It is pertinent to note what happens in the IRS under a customs chairman. A custom service chairman, largely unaware of the intricate Inland revenue matters and least interested to learn these intricacies at his stage of the service, practically frees the IRS from his oversight and control and lets it marry in its own tribe.

In practical terms, an IRS chairman is chairman of the IRS part of FBR and a customs chairman is chairman of the customs part of FBR.

This explains the rampant maladministration, fiscal frauds and massive revenue loss scams under the IRS and custom service chairman of FBR in the past.

Sometimes, the government appreciates the risks and dangers involved in choosing FBR chairman from the taxation services and makes a choice from the officers of Pakistan administrative service.

For one thing, PAS officers have better administrative and managerial exposures, the attributes badly needed for an FBR chairman

Unlike taxation service officers, PAS officers are alien to the FBR’s work force and can not establish their collusive connections upto the gross root levels.

The PAS officers have few friends and foes in the FBR establishment. Unlike the custom and IRS chairmen, the PAS officers do not divide the revenue administration into warring factions, their friends fighting their foes.

The PAS officers lack the human infrastructure within the FBR establishment to plan and execute mega revenue loss scams. These officers are taken much more seriously by the FBR work force.

When a taxation service chairman assumes office, the workforce immediately assumes that money making will be his top priority and they begin to seek adherence with some expected and prospective money maker group.

The things unfold differently when a PAS officer assumes office as chairman FBR. The workforce begins to speculate about the chairman’s priorities.

The work force begins to set its direction right just because it begins to fear the unknown priorities.

In case an honest and harsh administrator from PAS is chosen as chairman of FBR, he needs to take little time and effort to reverse the taxation service chairmen’s administrative devastations.

Some technical men from the private sector have also served as chairman of FBR. A private sector man carries all the advantages of a PAS officer except his lower administrative exposure profile. However, a private man’s less administrative exposure may be at times compensated by his technical expertise which the PAS officers may lack in.

The choice of a chairman for FBR matters because a right choice promotes in FBR the establishment of a culture of authority coupled with accountability.

This leads to a transparent and vibrant revenue collection and minimizes fraudulent revenue losses.

On the other hand, a wrong choice immediately sets into motion countrywide revenue loss mafias who connive with senior custom officers and cause massive revenue losses.The smugglers also celebrate the wrong choice and make tight collisions with the top tax men in FBR to make hay while the wrong choice continues.

A right choice for the post of chairman FBR holds the promise to help revive Pakistan’s economy. A wrong choice carries the potential to subjugate Pakistan’s sovereignty to the foreign donors for all time to come.