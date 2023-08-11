Plastic manufacturers express concerns as Punjab Govt bans disposable plastic

The Plastic Manufacturers Association and individuals linked to the food and packaging sectors have raised serious objections to the Punjab government’s recent decision to ban disposable plastic. Critics argue that the ban was imposed without sufficient consultation with stakeholders, endangering the livelihoods of thousands and potentially impacting government revenue.
According to the manufacturers, the ban, which encompasses a wide array of single-use plastic items such as cups, spoons, food containers, straws, and more, has sent shockwaves through the affected industries. Additionally, it extends to multi-layer packaging commonly used for products like biscuits and chips.
Industry representatives have voiced their distress, claiming that this abrupt decision has cast a shadow of uncertainty over their businesses. Urging an immediate reconsideration of the ban, they emphasize the potential ripple effects on sectors including beverages and confectionery.
Advocates of plastic use argue that disposable plastic has played a pivotal role in maintaining hygiene and preventing the spread of diseases. Despite global opinions from influential nations like the United Arab Emirates, China, and Saudi Arabia supporting the use of single-use plastics for sanitary reasons, the government’s ban remains firmly in place.
Manufacturers have sounded the alarm, warning that the ban could inadvertently trigger a domino effect across various industries. This has sparked calls for a swift review of the ban’s impact and consequences.
An official from the Punjab Environment Protection Department (EPD) informed Profit that the department has taken a significant step in its fight against pollution. The production, use, and distribution of single-use polythene bags and related items have been classified as a legal offense, with potential penalties of up to RS 1 million under the Environment Protection Act.
The ban currently covers 15 types of single-use plastic products, ranging from cutlery and plates to packaging materials, affecting all stages of the supply chain from manufacturing to retail trade. The Governor of Punjab has endorsed the legislation, signifying official acknowledgment of the environmental harm caused by single-use plastics. This designation as a criminal act has far-reaching implications, including substantial fines and the possibility of inventory and product confiscation.
In a coordinated effort, the government is pursuing a phased reduction of plastic usage as part of the ‘Beat the Plastic’ campaign. This aligns with Pakistan’s broader stance against plastic waste, highlighted by the approval of the “Single Use Plastics Prohibition Regulations 2023” earlier this year.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, announcing the regulation on World Environment Day, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to combating plastic waste and gradually phasing out single-use plastics in the capital city of Islamabad.
Moreover, the federal government has issued a clear directive to plastic manufacturers to halt the production of non-degradable plastics by August 1, 2023, signaling a comprehensive effort to address plastic pollution and promote environmental sustainability.
