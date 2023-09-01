LPG prices follow petrol and electricity, Rs39 per kg increased

ISLAMABAD: A new shock has been transmitted to the already burdened masses by increasing the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs 38.97 per kilogram after jacking up the petrol price the previous day.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) issued a notification to increase the price of LPG after the significant increase in the oil prices. According to the OGRA notification, the new price of LPG per kg has been fixed at Rs 240.12/Kg which was previously set at Rs 201.15/Kg. This price increase is meant to be implemented immediately.

Similarly, after the increase in prices, a domestic cylinder of 11.8 kg of LPG increases in price by Rs 459. 85 and will now be available at Rs 2833.49, while it was previously available at Rs 2373.64.

According to OGRA, the reason behind the increase is that the LPG’s producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP(Contract Price) and US$ dollar exchange rate. As compared to previous month, Saudi Aramco-CP has increased by 19.83 % and average dollar exchange rate has gone up to 4.5 % resulting in the increase in LPG consumer price by Rs 459.85/11.8 KG cylinder (19.37%).

Earlier, OGRA had fixed the price of domestic LPG cylinder at Rs 2373.64 for the month of August.

Late on Thursday night, the government gave the green light to a substantial increase in petrol prices, with a rise of Rs 14.91 per litre, pushing the cost of petrol to a staggering Rs 305.36 per litre. High-speed diesel (HSD) wasn’t spared either, experiencing an increase of Rs 18.44 per litre, reaching Rs 311.84 per litre.