Sign inSubscribe
Economy

IMF gives green signal for electricity relief plan for consumers with 200 units or less

The nod provides much needed relief both to the interim set-up and to the beleaguered masses facing high power bills. 

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has given the go-ahead to the caretaker government to give relief to electricity consumers using 200 units and less. The all-important nod gave the government cause to celebrate after being cornered by protests over rising electricity prices in the country.  

Sources said that a cabinet meeting is likely to be held tomorrow in which the caretaker PM will approve the electricity relief plan. Earlier, it was reported that the IMF has reportedly approved a relief plan, installment-based billing system, targeting 4 million consumers with monthly electricity consumption of up to 200 units.

As per the details, the IMF has conditionally approved the gradual payment of August’s electricity bills over three months for consumers not eligible for subsidies and using up to 200 monthly units.

Lifeline consumers and those within this consumption bracket who are protected from price increases will not be eligible for this temporary relief.

On the other hand, the temporary relief for electricity consumers will come at a cost for gas sector consumers.

The IMF has also urged Pakistan to increase gas prices, which have already been determined by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) but remain pending notification.

OGRA in June announced a 50% increase in gas prices for consumers of the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and a 45% increase for the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), equivalent to a Rs417.23 per unit hike in gas prices.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Govt brings down hammer on the economy 
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

PARTNER CONTENT

UMT becomes top-ranked university in Pakistani private sector

The University of Management and Technology, Pakistan’s leading not-for-profit private sector university has proven that focus, commitment and faith in your abilities can lead...

Oil prices steady as markets shuffle back from supply jitters

Accreditation of HWT plants suspended for exporting untreated mangoes to Iran

Senate committee on power asks to review agreements with IPPs to resolve energy crisis

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi I Sub-Editor: Basit Munawar - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Urooj Imran | Shahnawaz Ali | Meerub Amir | - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.