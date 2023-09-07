IMF gives green signal for electricity relief plan for consumers with 200 units or less

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has given the go-ahead to the caretaker government to give relief to electricity consumers using 200 units and less. The all-important nod gave the government cause to celebrate after being cornered by protests over rising electricity prices in the country.

Sources said that a cabinet meeting is likely to be held tomorrow in which the caretaker PM will approve the electricity relief plan. Earlier, it was reported that the IMF has reportedly approved a relief plan, installment-based billing system, targeting 4 million consumers with monthly electricity consumption of up to 200 units.

As per the details, the IMF has conditionally approved the gradual payment of August’s electricity bills over three months for consumers not eligible for subsidies and using up to 200 monthly units.

Lifeline consumers and those within this consumption bracket who are protected from price increases will not be eligible for this temporary relief.

On the other hand, the temporary relief for electricity consumers will come at a cost for gas sector consumers.

The IMF has also urged Pakistan to increase gas prices, which have already been determined by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) but remain pending notification.

OGRA in June announced a 50% increase in gas prices for consumers of the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and a 45% increase for the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), equivalent to a Rs417.23 per unit hike in gas prices.