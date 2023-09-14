IESCO decides action against electricity defaulters

ISLAMABAD: Various ministries, divisions, and government institutions have defaulted on electricity bills worth billions of Pak rupees, and Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has released the details of defaulting government institutions of electricity arrears and decided to take action against the defaulters.

According to the document, various ministries, federal and provincial institutions are defaulters of electricity bills worth Rs 71 billion, 51 crore and 90 lakh, while Rs 3140 million worth dues are pending with defense institutions, and the government of Azad Kashmir is defaulter of Rs 60 billion, 70 crore and 60 lakh worth electricity bills. Similarly, Prime Minister’s Secretariat is defaulter of electricity bills worth Rs 62 million while Rs 71 million worth electricity bills are pending with the Chairman Senate and the outstanding amount pending with Chief Justice of Pakistan is Rs. 7 million and Rs 119 million worth payment is pending with the Parliament Lodges.

According to the document, the hospitals under the management of the federal government are in default of Rs 371 million, while Islamabad High Court owes Rs 10 million in electricity bills, Pak Secretariat Rs 873 million, Establishment Division Rs 4 million, Cabinet Secretariat Rs 99 million, federal police Rs 170 million, FBR/CBR Rs 37 million and Ministry of Interior Rs 112 million.

It is also learnt from the document that Health Ministry is defaulter of Rs 59 million, foreign affairs ministry Rs 9 million, Science & Technology Ministry Rs 7 million, Education Ministry Rs 52 million, Haj and Auqaf Ministry Rs 23 million, Ministry of Railways Rs 157 million, Ministry of Food and Agriculture Rs 7 million, while Ministry of Culture & Sports Rs 67 million, Ministry of Local Government Rs 21 million, Ministry of Planning and Population Rs 4 million, Ministry of Planning & Development Rs 11 million, Ministry of Environment Rs and URB Rs 23 million, Central Excise and Land Custom Rs 8 million, Immigration and Passport Rs 6 million, Income Tax Department Rs 5 million, Pakistan Post Office Rs 10 million, Meteorological Department Rs 8 million, Statistic Division Rs 5 million, Survey of Pakistan Rs 5 million, Pakistan PWD Rs 221 and D.G Special Education Rs 14 million.

IESCO, in a statement, said that in light of directives passed by Government of Pakistan and Ministry of Energy, IESCO has decided to take action against defaulters under which a list of electricity defaulters of government and semi-government institutions has been compiled.