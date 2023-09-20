Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

Power sector debt reaches Rs2.31 trl in FY22-23, despite govt efforts

Rs100 billion was attributed to interest payments to power producers on delayed payments

By Monitoring Desk
Power sector

Pakistan’s power sector is grappling with a staggering circular debt of Rs2.31 trillion for the fiscal year 2022-23, indicating a worrying Rs57 billion increase compared to the previous year. Despite a recent Rs336 billion decrease in circular debt by June 2023, experts are highlighting that the core structural challenges plaguing the power sector remain unaddressed.

The government’s outstanding payments to power producers have escalated significantly, with liabilities rising from Rs1,351 billion to Rs1,434 billion in FY23. Payables to Generation Companies (Gencos) have also swelled to Rs111 billion, although the debt to Pakistan Holding Limited (PHL) decreased to Rs765 billion in the same fiscal year.

Budgeted but unreleased subsidies saw a significant reduction, dropping from Rs12 billion in FY22 to nil in FY23. Unclaimed subsidies followed a similar trend, decreasing by Rs133 billion in FY22 but falling by Rs70 billion in FY23, which includes the release of Rs21 billion for previous year zero-rated outstanding claims.

Interest charges on delayed payments to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) surged to Rs105 billion in FY22 but saw a slight decline to Rs100 billion by the end of FY23. 

Notably, a substantial portion of the circular debt, Rs100 billion was attributed to interest payments to power producers on delayed payments, while an additional Rs43 billion accrued due to interest payments to banks on the amount parked in the Power Holding Company.

To mitigate this issue, the government imposed a debt servicing surcharge of Rs3.23 per unit, thereby transferring the burden of inefficiency to power consumers.

The unresolved disputes over subsidies between the government and K-Electric (KE) have further compounded the circular debt crisis, adding to the mounting debt.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Pakistan seeks monthly supply of Russian oil at G7 price regime
Next article
Pakistan’s $4.5bn external financing gap raises concerns ahead of IMF review
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Govt grapples with dollar crunch to buy oil amidst pending syndicated financing
Top News Updates

PKR maintains positive trajectory in interbank, slightly dips in open market

The Pakistani rupee maintained its positive trajectory against the US dollar, recording a 0.37% increase during the early hours of inter-bank trading on Wednesday. By...

Interim ECC reviews bailout for Pakistan Steel Mill, availability of staple foods and power sector benchmark rates

Govt to provide gas subsidy to low-income houses of Balochistan for the winter season

Mobile phone imports surge to 76pc despite dollar constraints

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi I Sub-Editor: Basit Munawar - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Urooj Imran | Shahnawaz Ali | Meerub Amir | - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.