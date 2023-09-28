Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

Faysal Bank to set up exchange company with Rs1bn paid-up capital

By News Desk
Faysal Bank

Faysal Bank Limited (PSX: FABL) announced on Thursday to set up a fully-owned exchange company with an initial capital injection of Rs 1 billion.

This move aligns with the provisions outlined in Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015, and Regulation 5.6.1 of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Rule Book.

During a board meeting held on September 27, 2023, Faysal Bank Limited’s board of directors approved the establishment of an exchange company, starting with an initial paid-up capital of Rs 1 billion, pending clearance and approval from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), bank’s filing in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) said.

This development follows recent efforts to combat illicit activities in the black market. The SBP has pledged to institute structural reforms in the exchange company sector, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

The primary aim of this crackdown is to enhance oversight of the open market and strengthen governance structures, internal controls, and compliance procedures within the sector. The minimum capital requirement for exchange companies has been raised from Rs 200 million to Rs 500 million, with the additional requirement that the capital must be free of losses.

It’s noteworthy that Faysal Bank Limited joins the ranks of major banks keen on participating in this transformative shift. United Bank Limited (UBL), Meezan Bank, MCB Bank Limited (MCB), Bank AL Habib (BAHL), and Allied Bank Limited (ABL) have all recently indicated their intentions to establish their own forex companies.

Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and the National Bank of Pakistan (NPB) had already ventured into exchange companies before the introduction of these new regulatory measures by the SBP.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Pakistan’s exports to US drop by 24pc amid textile sector challenges
Next article
What’s all the fuss about corporate farming?
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Top News Updates

Pakistan mulls funding cuts for provincial projects to meet IMF commitments

The federal government has initiated a dialogue with provinces to reduce funding for provincial development projects and devolved responsibilities in compliance with IMF commitments...
profit and dividend

Profit outflows increase by 74pc in 2 months of FY2023-24

PIA dismisses different restructuring plan rumours

NEPRA approves upto Rs 4.45 per unit hike in power tariff for KE consumers

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi I Sub-Editor: Basit Munawar - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Urooj Imran | Shahnawaz Ali | Meerub Amir | - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.