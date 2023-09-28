Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

Weekly SPI shows slight dip, surges by 37.33pc YOY

Out of the 51 items monitored, 14 saw price increases, 14 experienced price drops, while 23 remained unchanged.

By News Desk

The Weekly Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the Combined Group dipped by a slight 0.02 percent during the week ending September 27, 2023. In contrast, compared to the same period last year, the SPI surged impressively by 37.33 percent.

The Combined Index stood at 281.70, marking a marginal decrease from 281.77 on September 21, 2023, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The weekly SPI changes across income groups demonstrated uniform trends, with SPI showing increases ranging from 0.03 percent to -0.03 percent. Specifically, the Lowest Income Group observed a slight weekly uptick of 0.03 percent, whereas the highest income group recorded a minor decrease of 0.03 percent.

On a yearly basis, SPI changes across income segments remained consistently positive, ranging from 33.28 percent to 39 percent. The Lowest Income Group saw a substantial yearly increase of 36.19 percent, while the highest income group recorded a noteworthy increase of 33.28 percent.

Out of the 51 items monitored, 14 saw price increases, 14 experienced price drops, while 23 remained unchanged.

Regarding specific commodities, the average price of Sona urea stood at Rs3,776 per 50 kg bag, reflecting a marginal 0.06 percent increase compared to the previous week and a significant surge of 55.32 percent compared to prices from the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the average cement price was recorded at Rs1,196 per 50 kg bag, marking a modest 0.18 percent rise over the preceding week and a notable increase of 16.24 percent compared to prices from the previous year.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
What’s all the fuss about corporate farming?
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Top News Updates

Pakistan mulls funding cuts for provincial projects to meet IMF commitments

The federal government has initiated a dialogue with provinces to reduce funding for provincial development projects and devolved responsibilities in compliance with IMF commitments...
profit and dividend

Profit outflows increase by 74pc in 2 months of FY2023-24

PIA dismisses different restructuring plan rumours

NEPRA approves upto Rs 4.45 per unit hike in power tariff for KE consumers

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi I Sub-Editor: Basit Munawar - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Urooj Imran | Shahnawaz Ali | Meerub Amir | - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.