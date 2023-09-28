Weekly SPI shows slight dip, surges by 37.33pc YOY

The Weekly Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the Combined Group dipped by a slight 0.02 percent during the week ending September 27, 2023. In contrast, compared to the same period last year, the SPI surged impressively by 37.33 percent.

The Combined Index stood at 281.70, marking a marginal decrease from 281.77 on September 21, 2023, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The weekly SPI changes across income groups demonstrated uniform trends, with SPI showing increases ranging from 0.03 percent to -0.03 percent. Specifically, the Lowest Income Group observed a slight weekly uptick of 0.03 percent, whereas the highest income group recorded a minor decrease of 0.03 percent.

On a yearly basis, SPI changes across income segments remained consistently positive, ranging from 33.28 percent to 39 percent. The Lowest Income Group saw a substantial yearly increase of 36.19 percent, while the highest income group recorded a noteworthy increase of 33.28 percent.

Out of the 51 items monitored, 14 saw price increases, 14 experienced price drops, while 23 remained unchanged.

Regarding specific commodities, the average price of Sona urea stood at Rs3,776 per 50 kg bag, reflecting a marginal 0.06 percent increase compared to the previous week and a significant surge of 55.32 percent compared to prices from the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the average cement price was recorded at Rs1,196 per 50 kg bag, marking a modest 0.18 percent rise over the preceding week and a notable increase of 16.24 percent compared to prices from the previous year.