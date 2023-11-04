Sign inSubscribe
No unregulated seed imports including GMOs allowed, says Food Ministry

The Federal Minister emphasizes the need to promote the cultivation of domestic oilseed crops, utilizing underutilized land resources in alignment with Pakistan's domestic and national priorities

By News Desk

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research has announced that no seeds, including genetically modified organisms (GMOs), will be allowed entry into Pakistan without compliance with the prescribed Plant Quarantine and Seed Regulations.

The announcement comes following a meeting between the caretaker Federal Minister of National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik and the All Pakistan Solvent Extractors Association (APSEA).

The APSEA highlighted the close connection between chicken prices in Pakistan and the import of GMO soybeans, as soybean meal is a main component of chicken feed.

The Minister of National Food Security stressed the importance of adhering to proper procedures for seed imports and emphasized the need to promote the cultivation of domestic oilseed crops, utilizing underutilized land resources in alignment with Pakistan’s domestic and national priorities.

The Ministry of National Food Security & Research reaffirmed its support to the industry while ensuring strict adherence to the law.

Dr Malik called for a technical and commercial research report within a week to assess the potential import of GMO seeds for oil extraction and meal production.

The Secretary of the Ministry of National Food Security, captain (retired) Muhammad Mahmood proposed the formation of a committee involving key stakeholders.

This committee will study SOPs and focus on mitigating biosecurity, biosafety, and food security risks associated with GMO soybean seed imports in Pakistan.

