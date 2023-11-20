Mobile phone imports surge by 108% in July-October of FY2023-24

Pakistan witnessed an increase in mobile phone imports during the first four months (July-October) of the fiscal year 2023-24, reaching $469.992 million. This reflects a significant growth of 107.91 percent compared to last year when imports amounted to $226.051 million.
According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), mobile phone imports experienced a month-on-month increase of 33.20 percent in October 2023, at $165.941 million, up from $124.576 million in September 2023.
On a year-on-year basis, mobile phone imports in October 2023 recorded a substantial growth of 152.27 percent compared to October 2022, where imports were $65.780 million.
The overall imports in the telecom sector for July-October 2023 reached $606.865 million, reflecting a robust growth of 75.60 percent in comparison to the same period in the previous fiscal year, which amounted to $345.595 million.
Breaking down the figures, telecom imports on a year-on-year basis in October 2023 witnessed a growth of 114.65 percent, reaching $207.789 million, up from $96.805 million in October 2022. On a month-on-month basis, there was a 30.94 percent increase in October 2023 compared to $158.688 million in September 2023.
In the realm of local manufacturing, plants produced/assembled 13.02 million mobile handsets during the first nine months (January-September) of 2023, significantly surpassing the 1.09 million commercially imported units.
Specifically, in September 2023, local manufacturing plants assembled 2.15 million mobile handsets, while commercially imported units stood at 0.25 million.
Throughout the calendar year 2022, local manufacturing plants manufactured/assembled 21.94 million mobile handsets, exhibiting a decline from the 24.66 million produced in 2021. This dip is attributed to challenges in imports, particularly the restriction on opening Letters of Credit (LCs).
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) reported that of the locally manufactured/assembled 13.02 million mobile phones, 9.01 million were 2G, and 4.02 million were smartphones.
Furthermore, PTA data indicates that 57 percent of mobile devices on the Pakistan network are smartphones, while 43 percent are 2G devices.
nice contrct
Thank you for producing such a fascinating essay on this subject. This has sparked a lot of thought in me, and I’m looking forward to reading more.
The surge could be influenced by various factors such as increased demand for mobile devices, changes in regulations or tariffs, promotional offers, or other market dynamics.
ARE YOU A VICTIM OF CRYPTO SCAMS AND WANT TO GET BACK YOUR STOLEN CRYPTOS!!
Am here to testify the handwork of A Great Verified Hacker ( Mr Morris Gray )Who helped me recover back my lost funds from the hands of scammers who Ripped me off my money and made me helpless, I could not afford to pay my bills after the whole incident, But a friend of mine helped me out by given me the contact info of trusted Recovery Expert, his email: Morris gray 830 @ gmail . com contact him or chat him up on (+1- /607-69 )8-0239 ) and he will help you recover your lost funds If you have been a victim of any binary/ cryptocurrency or online scam, Mobile spy, Mobile Hack contact this Trusted and Verified hacker, He is highly recommendable and was efficient in getting my lost funds back, 11btc of my lost funds was refunded back with his help, He is the Best in Hacking jobs, contact him ( MORRIS GRAY 830 AT) GMAIL (DOT) COM…..!!!>>>>>
mobile phone rates bi whi hai