Another power tariff hike by Rs3.53 per unit under FCA of October on the cards

ISLAMABAD: Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) except K-Electric in a bid to give another shock to the already burdened power consumers has sought Rs 3.5339 per kilowatt hour (kWh) increase in the electricity price on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of October, 2023.

Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), on the request of DISCOs, has submitted an application with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to increase the electricity price under FCA of October, 2023. And, NEPRA has called a public hearing on 29th November 2023 mainly to consider October’s FCA.

In a public hearing notice, the NEPRA has invited all the interested/affected parties to raise written/oral objections as permissible under the law at the public hearing.

The CPPA, in its application, has submitted that the total electricity generated with various fuels in the month of October was recorded a 9,572 GWh, at a price of Rs8.2605 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs 79,066 million.

The power generation with hydel source was 3,114 GWh (giga watt per hour) constituting 32.54 per cent with zero cost of power generation while power production with coal-fired power plants was 1,670 GWh (local + imported coal: 1,334+ 336GWh) which was 17.45 per cent and the total power generated at a price of Rs20,608 million (Rs 25.3732/unit).

Similarly, the power generation from gas-based power plants was 704 GWh, 7.35 per cent of the total generation, totaling Rs13.6059 per unit and the generation from Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) was 1,939 GWh, which was 20.25 per cent of total generation, at Rs23.6987 per unit.

Likewise, power production from bagasse recorded at 29 GWh, the price of which has been calculated at Rs 5.9822 per unit. The electricity generated from wind was recorded at 191 GWh, 02 per cent of total generation and solar at 76 GWh, 0.79 per cent of the total generation in October 2023.

Moreover, electricity generation from nuclear sources was 1,826 GWh which came out at Rs1.2272 per unit, 19.08 per cent of the total generation, and electricity imported from Iran was 263 GWh that amounted to Rs23.1678 per unit, 0.24 per cent of the total power generation in the said month.

It is also learnt from the data submitted by the CCPA-G with NEPRA that net electricity delivered to DISCOs in October 2023 was 9,253GWh (96.67pc) at a rate of Rs 11.4277 per unit, total price of which was Rs105,737 million.