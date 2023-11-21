Another power tariff hike by Rs3.53 per unit under FCA of October on the cards

ISLAMABAD: Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) except K-Electric in a bid to give another shock to the already burdened power consumers has sought Rs 3.5339 per kilowatt hour (kWh) increase in the electricity price on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of October, 2023.
Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), on the request of DISCOs, has submitted an application with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to increase the electricity price under FCA of October, 2023. And, NEPRA has called a public hearing on 29th November 2023 mainly to consider October’s FCA.
In a public hearing notice, the NEPRA has invited all the interested/affected parties to raise written/oral objections as permissible under the law at the public hearing.
The CPPA, in its application, has submitted that the total electricity generated with various fuels in the month of October was recorded a 9,572 GWh, at a price of Rs8.2605 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs 79,066 million.
The power generation with hydel source was 3,114 GWh (giga watt per hour) constituting 32.54 per cent with zero cost of power generation while power production with coal-fired power plants was 1,670 GWh (local + imported coal: 1,334+ 336GWh) which was 17.45 per cent and the total power generated at a price of Rs20,608 million (Rs 25.3732/unit).
Similarly, the power generation from gas-based power plants was 704 GWh, 7.35 per cent of the total generation, totaling Rs13.6059 per unit and the generation from Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) was 1,939 GWh, which was 20.25 per cent of total generation, at Rs23.6987 per unit.
Likewise, power production from bagasse recorded at 29 GWh, the price of which has been calculated at Rs 5.9822 per unit. The electricity generated from wind was recorded at 191 GWh, 02 per cent of total generation and solar at 76 GWh, 0.79 per cent of the total generation in October 2023.
Moreover, electricity generation from nuclear sources was 1,826 GWh which came out at Rs1.2272 per unit, 19.08 per cent of the total generation, and electricity imported from Iran was 263 GWh that amounted to Rs23.1678 per unit, 0.24 per cent of the total power generation in the said month.
It is also learnt from the data submitted by the CCPA-G with NEPRA that net electricity delivered to DISCOs in October 2023 was 9,253GWh (96.67pc) at a rate of Rs 11.4277 per unit, total price of which was Rs105,737 million.
ARE YOU A VICTIM OF CRYPTO SCAMS AND WANT TO GET BACK YOUR STOLEN CRYPTOS!!
Am here to testify the handwork of A Great Verified Hacker ( Mr Morris Gray )Who helped me recover back my lost funds from the hands of scammers who Ripped me off my money and made me helpless, I could not afford to pay my bills after the whole incident, But a friend of mine helped me out by given me the contact info of trusted Recovery Expert, his email: Morris gray 830 @ gmail . com contact him or chat him up on (+1- /607-69 )8-0239 ) and he will help you recover your lost funds If you have been a victim of any binary/ cryptocurrency or online scam, Mobile spy, Mobile Hack contact this Trusted and Verified hacker, He is highly recommendable and was efficient in getting my lost funds back, 11btc of my lost funds was refunded back with his help, He is the Best in Hacking jobs, contact him ( MORRIS GRAY 830 AT) GMAIL (DOT) COM…..!!!<
ARE YOU A VICTIM OF CRYPTO SCAMS AND WANT TO GET BACK YOUR STOLEN CRYPTOS!!
Am here to testify the handwork of A Great Verified Hacker ( Mr Morris Gray )Who helped me recover back my lost funds from the hands of scammers who Ripped me off my money and made me helpless, I could not afford to pay my bills after the whole incident, But a friend of mine helped me out by given me the contact info of trusted Recovery Expert, his email: Morris gray 830 @ gmail . com contact him or chat him up on (+1- /607-69 )8-0239 ) and he will help you recover your lost funds If you have been a victim of any binary/ cryptocurrency or online scam, Mobile spy, Mobile Hack contact this Trusted and Verified hacker, He is highly recommendable and was efficient in getting my lost funds back, 11btc of my lost funds was refunded back with his help, He is the Best in Hacking jobs, contact him ( MORRIS GRAY 830 AT) GMAIL (DOT) COM…..!!!
KNIGHT HOODBOT RECOVERY CORP ” HOME FOR SAFE ASSET RECOVERY
The internet is becoming increasingly frightening with each passing day. It seems that nothing can be trusted online anymore. I had a distressing experience while embarking on a condominium investment project. I had been exploring property investment opportunities in the Middle East, and after considering various offers from real estate companies, I decided to go with “Damac Prive.” I communicated with one of their sales representatives through what I believed to be their official email. However, it turned out to be a cloned email.
The sales representative shared several documents with me via email, and after reviewing them, I made the decision to sign the contract with Damac Prive. I invested a total of 9 million Dirham, which was approximately $1.8 million at the time. The entire transaction was conducted using Bitcoin, as they indicated on the contract to be the mode of payment upon signing the contract . It’s important to note that I discovered this offer through an online real estate agent I came across during my research.It wasn’t until I arrived in Dubai to see the property I had paid for that I realized I had fallen victim to a scam. After scheduling an appointment with the genuine individuals involved, including the CEO, Hussein Al Sajwani, I learned that I had been dealing with fake representatives from the CEO down to the sales agent. Thankfully, the real Hussein Al Sajwani introduced me to a private hacker called “Knight Hood Bot Recovery Corp.” He had previously worked with them to recover assets for clients who had lost their funds in a similar manner. Their success rate in recovering assets was an impressive 99.9 percent.
I contacted Knight Hood Bot Recovery Corp through Telegram (K N I G H T H OO D B O T 9 ) and provided them with all the details regarding the transaction. They made use of this information to recover a significant portion of my assets, although not all of them could be retrieved due to some of the funds having already been used by the fraudsters.
I urge you to exercise caution and be wary of whom you trust online these days. If you have unfortunately fallen victim to similar circumstances, I recommend seeking help from K N I G H T H O O D B O T @ G M A I L dot COM. Remember, it is never too late to speak up and take action.
THE ONLY LEGITIMATE CRYPTO RECOVERY EXPERT….!!!
Good day Audience, I want to use this great medium to announce this information to the public about Mr MORRIS GRAY. few months back, I was seeking an online BTC investment plan when I got scammed for about $172,000. I was so down and didn’t know what to do until I came across a timeline about Mr MORRIS GRAY. so I reached out to him and to my greatest surprise, they were able to recover all the funds which I had previously lost to the Devils. I am so glad to share this wonderful news with you all because it cost me nothing to announce a good and reliable Hacker as Mr MORRIS GRAY, His direct email is Morris Gray 830 at gmail dot com, WhatsApp: +1 (607) 698-0239…..!