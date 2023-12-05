Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FBR to sign Electronic Data Interchange agreements with four trading partners

The initiative aims to combat trade invoicing irregularities and involves drafting MoUs, with the FBR intending to send the drafts to the UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Afghanistan

By News Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is likely to sign Electronic Data Interchange agreements with four major import partners, as part of a strategic move to tackle under and over-invoicing in international trade.

To enhance transparency and accountability, the FBR has set new targets to effectively address issues related to invoicing discrepancies.

The initiative involves drafting a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), with the FBR intending to send the drafts to the concerned countries, namely the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Afghanistan, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The government is focused on expediting the process and aims to sign the MoU promptly, recognizing the potential of such agreements in playing a crucial role in curbing both under and over-invoicing of imports.

The move aligns with broader efforts to strengthen regulatory measures and ensure integrity in international trade practices.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
PSX to touch 81,000 points by Dec 2024, says AHL report
Next article
Gas tariff for protected consumers may increase 100%, as per IMF directive
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Headlines

NEPRA unveils shocking over-billing scandal by power distribution companies

The findings reveal discrepancies between actual user charges and meter-reading snapshots on bills. The regulator recommends legal action against all Discos.

Gas tariff for protected consumers may increase 100%, as per IMF directive

psx

PSX to touch 81,000 points by Dec 2024, says AHL report

Farmers in trouble as urea prices surge by 47%, threatening wheat production

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.