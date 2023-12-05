Lahore-based CodeNinja secures $1.6mn investment from sAi Venture Capital, partners

CodeNinja, a Lahore-based technology solutions provider, has announced that it has raised $1.6 million in a funding round led by sAi Venture Capital, a local technology venture investor, along with its strategic partners Plutus21 Capital and affiliates.

The investment will help CodeNinja expand its global presence and scale up its services, which include integrating intelligence and compute seamlessly into the operational fabric of its clients.

CodeNinja has been serving more than 100 clients worldwide since its inception in 2014 and has achieved a 100 per cent year-on-year growth rate for the last couple of years.

Mukhtar Ahmad, CEO of CodeNinja, said that they are excited to work with sAi Venture Capital and its partners, who share their vision of creating innovative and impactful solutions for their clients. He said that their mission is to empower their clients with cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights.

Ahsan Jamil, managing partner of sAi Venture Capital, said that the investment reflects their confidence in CodeNinja’s ability to partner with global enterprise clients and do value addition work. He added that they will provide structured support to CodeNinja to unlock its export potential and become a global technology player.

Umar Bilal, co-founder and head of strategy and engineering at CodeNinja, said that their dynamic workspace, powered by advanced AI, is meticulously crafted to cultivate the world’s most productive and purpose-driven environment. He said that they are setting the stage for transformative success for themselves and their clients.