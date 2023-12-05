Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Lahore-based CodeNinja secures $1.6mn investment from sAi Venture Capital, partners

The investment will help CodeNinja expand its global presence and scale up its services

By Monitoring Desk

CodeNinja, a Lahore-based technology solutions provider, has announced that it has raised $1.6 million in a funding round led by sAi Venture Capital, a local technology venture investor, along with its strategic partners Plutus21 Capital and affiliates.

The investment will help CodeNinja expand its global presence and scale up its services, which include integrating intelligence and compute seamlessly into the operational fabric of its clients.

CodeNinja has been serving more than 100 clients worldwide since its inception in 2014 and has achieved a 100 per cent year-on-year growth rate for the last couple of years.

Mukhtar Ahmad, CEO of CodeNinja, said that they are excited to work with sAi Venture Capital and its partners, who share their vision of creating innovative and impactful solutions for their clients. He said that their mission is to empower their clients with cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights.

Ahsan Jamil, managing partner of sAi Venture Capital, said that the investment reflects their confidence in CodeNinja’s ability to partner with global enterprise clients and do value addition work. He added that they will provide structured support to CodeNinja to unlock its export potential and become a global technology player.

Umar Bilal, co-founder and head of strategy and engineering at CodeNinja, said that their dynamic workspace, powered by advanced AI, is meticulously crafted to cultivate the world’s most productive and purpose-driven environment. He said that they are setting the stage for transformative success for themselves and their clients.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
NEPRA unveils shocking over-billing scandal by power distribution companies
Next article
Moody’s cuts China’s credit outlook to negative, citing rising debt, property risks
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Headlines

Gas tariff for protected consumers may increase 100%, as per IMF...

The government has already implemented a substantial gas tariff increase of up to 193 percent from November 1, projecting revenue of Rs980 billion for FY24

FBR to sign Electronic Data Interchange agreements with four trading partners

psx

PSX to touch 81,000 points by Dec 2024, says AHL report

Farmers in trouble as urea prices surge by 47%, threatening wheat production

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.