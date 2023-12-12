ECNEC approves nine vital projects valued at Rs371bn

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) convened on Monday and approved nine diverse projects across various sectors, collectively valued at over Rs371 billion.

The meeting presided over by Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar, witnessed key attendance from officials including Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Sami Saeed, and Federal Minister for Communications, Railways, and Maritime Affairs Shahid Ashraf Tarar.

Among the approved projects is the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Food Security Support Project, designed to address climate vulnerabilities, enhance food security, and uplift rural livelihoods in flood-damaged districts.

The project allocated a total cost of Rs25.098 billion, is slated for implementation over a five-year period in seven districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Additionally, the ECNEC approved the “Sindh School Rehabilitation Project under the Flood Restoration Program,” amounting to Rs86.080 billion. This initiative aims to rehabilitate 1,607 schools severely affected by rain and flood in five districts of Sindh.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Human Capital Investment Project, with a total cost of Rs32.834 billion, received the ECNEC’s nod for the reconstruction of 1,165 damaged schools in 13 districts of KP. The Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme, aimed at enhancing educational opportunities, secured approval at Rs16.801.23 billion.

The ECNEC also approved projects focusing on health, infrastructure, and financial inclusion, including the Women Inclusive Finance initiative at a total cost of Rs31.413 billion.

The Thar Coal Railway Connectivity and the Peshawar Northern Bypass Project were among the projects sanctioned to boost connectivity and infrastructure development.

The ECNEC deferred the Greater Thal Canal Project (Phase-II) for further review, and it gave the green light to the Sindh Barrage Improvement Project (Phase-II) with a total cost of Rs74.618 billion.