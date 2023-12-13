PSX hits 67,000 mark amid bullish trend, retreats slightly due to profit-taking

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened with a strong bullish trend on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossing the historic milestone of the 67,000 mark.

According to the PSX website, the KSE-100 index rose 667.18 points to hit a high of 67,093.96 points at around 10:20 am. However, the index could not sustain its level due to profit taking and retreated to 66,507.17.

On Tuesday, the index closed at 66,426.78 points after an increase of 414 points or 0.63%.

The market saw a strong demand for index-heavy sectors as investors were quite optimistic about the news of an unchanged policy rate and indications by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) that inflation would be lowered in the coming months.

Cement, chemical, commercial banks, fertiliser, OMCs, power generation and distribution sectors were among the top performers, as they contributed to the historic rise of the benchmark index.

The investor confidence was also boosted by the improvement in the country’s financial indicators, such as the expected loan tranche of $700 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in December, expected $2 billion inflow from the World Bank in FY24, the extension of a $3 billion deposit by Saudi Arabia, and the above-target tax collection by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The market experts believe that the interest rates have peaked and are likely to decline from 2024, which would attract more flows to the equity market. They also expect the corporate earnings to improve in the coming quarters, reflecting the economic recovery.

The PSX had seen a phenomenal rise of nearly 17% and the highest foreign investment in six years of $34.5 million in November 2023, indicating the strong confidence of investors in the country’s economic revival.

This was the second-highest monthly return in percentage terms in over a decade, only behind Covid’s abnormal return in April 2020.

The surge in Pakistan’s stock market rally had been a pivotal factor in the 50% increase in the benchmark index since late June, making it the world’s second-best performer during this period, following Argentina.