Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PSX hits 67,000 mark amid bullish trend, retreats slightly due to profit-taking

At around 10:20 am, the KSE-100 index gained 667.18 points to hit a high of 67,093.96 points 

By News Desk

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened with a strong bullish trend on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossing the historic milestone of the 67,000 mark. 

According to the PSX website, the KSE-100 index rose 667.18 points to hit a high of 67,093.96 points at around 10:20 am. However, the index could not sustain its level due to profit taking and retreated to 66,507.17. 

On Tuesday, the index closed at 66,426.78 points after an increase of 414 points or 0.63%. 

The market saw a strong demand for index-heavy sectors as investors were quite optimistic about the news of an unchanged policy rate and indications by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) that inflation would be lowered in the coming months. 

Cement, chemical, commercial banks, fertiliser, OMCs, power generation and distribution sectors were among the top performers, as they contributed to the historic rise of the benchmark index. 

The investor confidence was also boosted by the improvement in the country’s financial indicators, such as the expected loan tranche of $700 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in December, expected $2 billion inflow from the World Bank in FY24, the extension of a $3 billion deposit by Saudi Arabia, and the above-target tax collection by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). 

The market experts believe that the interest rates have peaked and are likely to decline from 2024, which would attract more flows to the equity market. They also expect the corporate earnings to improve in the coming quarters, reflecting the economic recovery. 

The PSX had seen a phenomenal rise of nearly 17% and the highest foreign investment in six years of $34.5 million in November 2023, indicating the strong confidence of investors in the country’s economic revival. 

This was the second-highest monthly return in percentage terms in over a decade, only behind Covid’s abnormal return in April 2020. 

The surge in Pakistan’s stock market rally had been a pivotal factor in the 50% increase in the benchmark index since late June, making it the world’s second-best performer during this period, following Argentina.

Previous article
Provincial development expenditure surges by 38% in Q1FY23
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Mari Petroleum enters $1bn club amid gas exploration success

The company's share price has surged by an impressive 43 percent since the end of June, reflecting increased exploration efforts in recent months

Fatima Group acquires 33.33% stake in National Resources, plans further investments

OGDC boosts gas production, supplies to SSGC

Cabinet decides to limit GM seed imports with sunset clause

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.