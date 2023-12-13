Provincial development expenditure surges by 38% in Q1FY23

Provincial development spending reached Rs245.5 billion in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023 (July-September), marking a substantial 38 percent rise compared to Rs152 billion during the same period the previous year. Notably, Punjab led with the highest spending, totaling Rs112 billion.

Official data on fiscal operations for the first quarter, when compared to the corresponding period of the preceding year, indicates a noteworthy surge in total development expenditure under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The expenditure for Q1FY23 reached Rs245.5 billion, contrasting with Rs152.233 billion reported for July-September 2022.

Punjab witnessed a significant increase in development spending, rising from Rs72.298 billion in Q1FY22 to Rs112 billion in Q1FY23.

Similarly, Sindh reported an increase in development spending from Rs28.27 billion to Rs84.5 billion during the same period.

Balochistan’s development spending escalated from Rs7.738 billion to Rs19.6 billion year-on-year.

In a surprising contrast, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) observed a decrease in development spending, dropping from Rs43.9 billion in Q1FY22 to Rs29.7 billion in Q1FY23.

The data reflects varied fiscal strategies among provinces, with Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan increasing their development expenditure while KP witnessed a reduction during the first quarter of the current fiscal year.