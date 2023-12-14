PTCL acquires Telenor Pakistan for Rs108 billion

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PSX: PTCL) has signed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with the shareholders of Telenor Pakistan (Private) Limited (TPL) to buy 100% of TPL’s shares, based on an Enterprise Value of Rs108 billion ($380 million).

According to PTCL’s filing on the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday, the deal will be done on a cash-free, debt-free basis and PTCL will fund the acquisition through external debt that it will raise.

Telenor Pakistan is a leading mobile operator serving 45 million subscribers with reported revenue of Rs112 billion and EBITDA margin of 43% based on the last 12 months (LTM) September 2023 financial reporting.

The transaction will enable in-market consolidation in the telecom sector, which will improve the long-term outlook of the industry.

PTCL is Pakistan’s leading information communication technology (ICT) company with market capitalisation of Rs 49 billion ($173 million), and the country’s largest fixed-line network.

The company’s products/services include voice services and high-speed broadband internet among others. PTCL holds 100% stake in Ufone and U Microfinance Bank. It is 62% owned by Government of Pakistan and 26% owned by Etisalat of UAE.

According to Topline Pakistan Research, the current shareholders of Telenor Pakistan will receive the debt that PTCL will raise from external sources. PTCL announced that it will fund the deal with borrowed money.

The research firm estimated that PTCL will need to pay Rs19 billion in annual interest, assuming it borrows $380 million (Rs108 billion) at 18% (8% interest rate + 10% currency depreciation). This is much lower than Telenor’s EBITDA of Rs112 billion in the past year.

The research firm also said that the merger of PTCL, Ufone, and Telenor will create synergies from their shared infrastructure.

The deal between Mobilink and Warid in 2015 was different. Mobilink bought all of Warid Telecom’s shares. In exchange, Warid’s owners got a 15% stake in Mobilink (the combined company). Neither company paid any cash for the deal.

Telenor Group said in a press release that the sale is part of its strategy to build scale and market-leading players in Asia, as presented at the 2022 Capital Markets Day. It concludes the strategic review of the telco operations in Pakistan, which was announced in July 2022.

The remaining Telenor Asia portfolio consists of market-leading operators Grameenphone in Bangladesh, CelcomDigi in Malaysia and True Corporation in Thailand, with close to 160 million customers.

The transaction values Telenor Pakistan at NOK 5.3 billion on a cash-and-debt-free basis. This includes repayment of intercompany loans of NOK 3.5 billion and reduced interest-bearing liabilities of NOK 1.8 billion, including leases.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Telenor Group Sigve Brekke said, “We decided to sell our Pakistan operations after 18 successful years of operations in the country, which started as a greenfield rollout. We are proud of the company Telenor Pakistan is today. It is an efficient and future-ready telco operator, with a strong distribution network and talented team serving 45 million customers.”

“By selling to the country’s largest integrated ICT company, we believe this consolidation move will help strengthen Pakistan’s telecoms sector, creating opportunities in new areas of growth to the benefit of consumers in Pakistan,” he added

Petter-Børre Furberg, Head of Telenor Asia, said, “We carefully considered all alternatives during the strategic review process and believe that, after a sale, the market will be better served by a strong local champion. Our strategy in Asia is to build number one positions in the markets we operate, with scale as a pre-requisite for value creation and profitable growth.”

Telenor Pakistan will continue its business as usual and focus on delivering services to its 45 million customers. The agreement is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary terms and conditions. The transaction is expected to be completed during 2024, the statement added.