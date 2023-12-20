Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Power generation costs surge nearly 20pc in Pakistan for November

Hydel emerged as the leading source of power generation in November, constituting 36.5 percent of the generation mix

By News Desk

The cost of power generation in Pakistan experienced a significant increase of almost 20 percent in November 2023, reaching an average of Rs7.17/KWh compared to Rs5.99/KWh in the same period the previous year, marking a YoY increase of 19.7 percent, as reported by brokerage house Arif Habib Limited (AHL).

AHL noted that the yearly rise in fuel costs was primarily due to a decrease in nuclear, wind, and solar-based generation. Furthermore, the fuel cost for local coal-based generation saw a 55 percent YoY increase, while Regasified Liquid Natural Gas (RLNG) and gas-based fuel costs rose by 17 percent and 38 percent YoY, respectively.

Despite the monthly cost of power generation decreasing by 13.2 percent, compared to October’s average cost of Rs8.26, the mounting electricity bills pose a challenge for the populace already grappling with high inflation and sluggish economic activity.

In terms of power generation, November 2023 recorded 7,547 GWh (10,482 MW), a 9.8 percent decline compared to the same period in the previous year, when power generation stood at 8,367 GWh.

The YoY decrease in power generation was attributed to a decline in nuclear generation by 32.8 percent, along with reductions in RLNG (21.1pc), gas (41.5pc), and wind (6.2pc).

Hydel emerged as the leading source of power generation in November, constituting 36.5 percent of the generation mix, followed by nuclear at 20.8 percent, and local coal at 13.1 percent. Among renewables, wind, solar, and bagasse contributed 2 percent, 0.7 percent, and 0.4 percent to the overall power generation share. During the first five months of FY24, power generation increased by 1.8 percent YoY, totaling 61,258 GWh.

 

Previous article
Auto loans hit 17-month low amid high interest rates
Next article
National Savings cuts profit rates by up to 160 bps on various schemes
News Desk
News Desk

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Energy

NEPRA makes power tariff more expansive by Rs 1.15/unit for all...

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has jacked up the power tariff by Rs 1.15 per unit for all the power consumers across...

‘Shared e-KYC’ introduced for banks, as PBA and SBP move towards more open banking

National Savings

National Savings cuts profit rates by up to 160 bps on various schemes

Auto loans hit 17-month low amid high interest rates

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.