Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

National Savings cuts profit rates by up to 160 bps on various schemes

Most affected schemes are the Special Savings Accounts and Certificates, which have seen a fall of 160 bps to 16.40% per annum 

By News Desk
National Savings

The National Savings has announced a revision in the profit rates on various savings schemes, effective from December 19, 2023. The rates have been slashed by up to 160 basis points (bps) or 1.6%, following the downward trend in the market interest rates.

The most affected schemes are the Special Savings Accounts and Certificates, which have seen a fall of 160bps to 16.40% per annum. The profit rates on short-term savings certificates for 3 months, 6 months, and 1 year have also experienced reductions of 1.02%, 96bps, and 1%, respectively.

The rate of profit on deposits made in Pensioners’ Benefit Accounts and in Shuhada’s Family welfare Account has been revised to 16.08% per annum, marking a decline of 24bps. The regular income certificate and Behbood savings certificate have also seen lower rates of 15.12% and 16.08% per annum, respectively.

However, the profit rates for savings accounts and Defense savings certificates have remained unchanged at 20.5% and 14.48% per annum. 

The rates on the Sarwa Islamic Term Account (SITA) have also been revised, with a slight decrease for the three-year and five-year accounts, and a slight increase for the one-year account. The profit rates on three-year SITA have been revised downward to 18% per annum, down by 23 bps.

On a five-year SITA account, the rate has inched down by 6bps to 15.66% per annum compared to the revised rates for October 30.

 

Previous article
Power generation costs surge nearly 20pc in Pakistan for November
Next article
‘Shared e-KYC’ introduced for banks, as PBA and SBP move towards more open banking
News Desk
News Desk

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Short-term inflation surges to 43.25% with notable increase in gas rates

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reports seventh consecutive week of inflation above 41%, highlighting significant impacts on essential commodities
K-ELECTRIC

NEPRA makes electricity expensive for Karachiites

Gilgit-Baltistan Council cuts costs, enhances efficiency

No further import of wheat needed following due to bumper crop; Food Minister

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.