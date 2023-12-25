Sign inSubscribe
FBR warns tax defaulters of bank freeze, travel ban

FBR's field formations across the country are actively conducting surveys and collecting information on businesses and commercial activities

By Monitoring Desk

In a stern move, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a warning to individuals failing to file income tax returns, indicating potential consequences such as the freezing of bank accounts and restrictions on domestic and international travel.

Chief of Broadening the Tax Base (BTB), Muhammad Asif announced that a nationwide survey targeting businesses and commercial units is underway to identify non-filers for registration purposes.

Non-filers are urged to register with the nearest tax office promptly to avoid penalties, fines, utility disconnection, suspension of bank accounts, and, in extreme cases, restrictions on motorway travel and international air travel, he said.

FBR’s field formations across the country are actively conducting surveys and collecting information on businesses and commercial activities, with details to be made available on the FBR website soon.

The official documents highlight that Pakistan, with a population of 240 million, faces the challenge of a narrow tax base, with only 5.2 million individuals registered in the tax system and filing returns in 2022. 

The country grapples with widespread tax evasion, a low tax-to-GDP ratio, and a deficiency in the number of tax filers, impacting revenue generation and hindering critical public services and socioeconomic development initiatives.

Recognizing the urgent need to broaden the tax base, FBR has initiated a nationwide drive targeting eligible individuals and those with taxable income, encouraging them to register with the tax system and file their income returns. The goal is to add 1.5 million new taxpayers during the current year.

With FBR in possession of data on almost all eligible non-filers, individuals are advised to take advantage of the available time, visit their nearest tax office, and get registered to avoid potential consequences, including penalties, fines, utility disconnection, bank account suspension, and, in extreme cases, travel restrictions on motorways and abroad, warned FBR official.

 

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

1 COMMENT

  1. Lols.. this cannot be done, learn the law. Even if they do it there are so many channels online to bypass this law and still get a legal functioning bank account. Moreover there is a way if you want to travel and the local gov doest allow you to or the federal in for that matter you can approach a BODY I won’t name to help with this and withing 24hrs you can fly out anywhere you like.

