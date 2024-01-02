Housing finance records modest 1.33% growth in FY23 amid economic challenges

Housing and construction finance experienced marginal growth, increasing by 1.33% in the fiscal year ending June 2023, as high-interest rates and a sluggish economy restrained banks from expanding their lending portfolios.
According to the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Governor’s Annual Report, the outstanding amount of housing and construction finance rose to Rs456.8 billion by the end of June 2023, compared to Rs450.8 billion a year earlier.
The report highlighted that despite the potential of construction and housing to stimulate economic activity, create jobs, and enhance living standards, the sector faced challenges.
The SBP implemented initiatives to promote housing finance, including issuing separate prudential regulations, ongoing capacity building, and standardized loan documentation.
The SBP set indicative targets for housing and construction finance, urging banks to increase their portfolio to 7% of their private sector advances by the end of FY2023.
However, the challenging economic conditions, marked by rising interest rates and a tough economic environment contributing to slowed economic growth, limited the substantial growth of housing finance during FY2023.
The fiscal year 2023 faced extraordinary challenges, with various external and domestic shocks leading to persistently high inflation amid a contraction in economic activities, as mentioned in the report. To address these challenges, the SBP maintained a contractionary policy stance, raising the policy rate cumulatively by 825 basis points during FY2023.
Despite the introduction of the Government Markup Subsidy Scheme (MPMG) in October 2020, aimed at providing low-rate financing for housing construction and purchase for the low to middle-income segments, the scheme was discontinued in August 2021.
The IMF’s loan program and the discontinuation of mandatory housing lending targets were cited as primary reasons, with the IMF recommending a focus on addressing long-standing structural deficiencies to support private sector lending in its previous staff reports.
Highly Recommended!
Very insightful, i will also say this here. Investment is one of the best ways to achieve financial freedom. For a beginner there are so many challenges you face. It’s hard to know how to get started. Trading on the Cryptocurrency market has really been a life changer for me. I almost gave up on crypto at some point not until saw a recommendation on Elon musk successfully success story and I got a proficient trader/broker Mr Bernie Doran , he gave me all the information required to succeed in trading. I made more profit than I could ever imagine. I’m not here to converse much but to share my testimony; I have made total returns of $10,500.00 from an investment of just $1000.00 within 1 week. Thanks to Mr Bernie I’m really grateful,I have been able to make a great returns trading with his signals and strategies .I urge anyone interested in INVESTMENT to take bold step in investing in the Cryptocurrency Market, you can reach him on WhatsApp : +1(424) 285-0682 or his Gmail : BERNIEDORANSIGNALS@ GMAIL. COM bitcoin is taking over the world, tell him I referred you
It’s great to know about many things from your website blog.