Defence Raya Commercial property market sees surge in demand, prices

LAHORE: The commercial property market in Defence Raya, Lahore, commonly known as Fairways Commercial, is witnessing a significant surge in demand and prices. Started three years ago, this commercial hub has become a key point of interest for investors, despite a general perception of a stagnating property market.

A real estate agency representative, specialising in Defence Raya Commercial properties, highlighted the current market excitement, saying that commercial plazas in Fairways Commercial were available in price range from Rs 130 million to Rs 160 million two years ago.

In contrast, he said, the current market prices range from Rs 350 million to Rs 450 million. New buildings under construction by DHA are priced even higher, from Rs 450 million to Rs 520 million. These plazas are also fetching a premium of Rs 100 million to Rs 180 million.

The attraction for investors lies in the high commercial activity within the area. The representative asserted that the current property rates are expected to rise further, indicating a lucrative investment opportunity.

A recent survey by Profit supports this claim. For instance, an 8-marla commercial plaza is on sale for Rs 560 million, and another 8-marla property facing the golf course in DHA Phase 6 Raya is demanding Rs 500 million, with an estimated monthly rental income of approximately Rs 1.5 million.

Additionally, a 1-Kanal corner plaza in Defence Raya Fairways Commercial is listed for Rs1.45 billion, and an 8-marla building in the same area is on sale for Rs 380 million. The rates of properties vary according to their location and size.

The estate agency representative further said that Raya Commercial stands out in Pakistan’s commercial property market due to its exceptional growth and investor interest. The area has been consistently bustling with activity over the past one and a half years, leading to challenges such as parking congestion. However, DHA has addressed this issue by expanding parking facilities.

According to the estate agency’s representative, the current property rates in Defence Raya are expected to escalate further, making current investments potentially more lucrative in the coming years.

“The commercial property dynamics in Defence Raya are influenced by the size and lifestyle in a residential neighbourhood that evolves investor’s preferences, and the overall real estate trends in DHA Lahore. Defence Raya offers a variety of commercial properties, including offices, shops, plazas, factories, and warehouses, catering to a diverse investor base,” he said.

He added that the increasing demand for retail spaces, driven by both established and emerging brands, underlines the robust nature of the retail sector in this area. These trends reflect the evolving preferences of buyers and investors, indicating a dynamic and potentially high-yield commercial property market in Raya.

On the other hand, some real estate market agents in DHA believe that despite the current demand, investors are specifically looking for properties that meet their investment criteria.

For instance, some investors are not in a position to purchase properties individually and are thus seeking partners.

Additionally, in certain cases, the demand is so high that investors hesitate, pondering whether the profit from such an investment will be delayed. This hesitation stems from the substantial initial investment required and the concern that future profits may be lower than expected, potentially benefitting the seller instead. These reasons, coupled with some irrational pricing, are leading to deals not being finalised.