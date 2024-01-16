PSX drops 532 points as volatility continues to dominate

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a volatile trading session on Tuesday as the benchmark KSE-100 Index dropped by 531.91 points, or 0.83% to close at 63,737.46 level.
During the intraday trade, the KSE-100 touched its highest level of 64,246.67, and the lowest point was 63,397.94.
There were visible peaks and trough patterns in the KSE-100 index performance during the trading session. The day’s peak was at around 9:31 AM when the market resumed trading at 64,246. At around 10:50 AM, the market reflected a high trough when the KSE-100 index dropped by about 857 points.
Interestingly, the market continued to reflect volatility despite showing some sign of stability at the closing time.
In intra-day trading, companies from major industries on the KSE All Share index reflected a downward share price trend.
In the commercial bank sector, Askari Bank, Bank AlFalah and Bank Al-Habib reflected positive share price trends.
In the fertilizer sector, Engro Corporation’s share price decreased by 3.64%, and Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim showed an increase in share price of just 0.08% despite a high shares trading volume of 4,661,944.
Jubilee Life Insurance dominated the insurance with a percentage increase in share price of 1.28%.
Telecard Limited in the technology and communication sector showed a positive percentage change in share prices of 0.18% on the same day when their shareholders, in the extraordinary general meeting, approved selling their entire shareholding in their subsidiary, Supernet Limited.
Kot Addu Power Company (KAPCO) in the power generation and distribution sector also showed a promising share price improvement of 0.21% – on the same day when the company placed a bid to acquire an equity stake in Tenaga Generasi Limited, which owns a 49.5 MW wind power project located in Sindh.
MY PERSONAL EXPERIENCE ON LOST CRYPTO RECOVERY!
I read so many stories about bitcoin loss to scams. I will like to start by saying the agencies responsible for bitcoin security has really done nothing to help locate stolen or lost coins. In my situation my MacBook was hacked by someone that had access to my emails, i immediately contacted blockchain and they only wasted my time, after which i worked towards getting help else where, i was referred to consult a bitcoin expert who helped track and retrieved my 3.3 btc, for an agreed fee. I was more than grateful and willing to pay more after the job was done. Thankful i didn’t fall victim and would like to recommend ( MORRIS GRAY 830 @ G maiL . COM )
I recently fell victim to Bitcoin trading scams with 3 different companies and one company I was trying to get a loan from. It is about $90,000USD in total that I have invested with these companies. I reported the issue to the authorities, but they could not do anything since scam reports are often ignored. One of the officers who seemed to be really moved by my situation gave me an email:([email protected]) and told me that someone who had previously fallen into a crypto scam managed to get their investments through the help of the contact. I emailed them immediately and provided all the contact numbers, email addresses, and websites that they use and also the emails with the BTC Transaction details. After what seemed like the longest three days of my life, I had the location details of all three scammers and my money in full. I should share for anyone else in need.
You can contact them on WhatsApp. +1 (580) 447–0130. ,