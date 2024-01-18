Johnson & Phillips decides to delist from PSX 

Johnson & Phillips Pakistan Limited on Thursday announced its decision to delist from the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) after fulfilling all regulatory requirements.

According to a notice sent to the PSX, 545,983 ordinary shares will be purchased from shareholders other than the sponsors for the purpose of delisting with a buyback price of Rs 160, as approved by the Voluntary delisting committee of the PSX on 18th December 2023.

“CEO Muhammad Anis Mianoor is authorised to do all acts, and deeds and take all necessary actions including to complete all legal formalities and file all documents,” read the company’s filing.

Johnson & Phillips was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company on April 15, 1961 under repealed Companies Act, 1913 (now Companies Act, 2017).

The company is principally engaged in manufacturing, installation and selling of electrical equipments.