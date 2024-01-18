Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Johnson & Phillips decides to delist from PSX 

Company announces share buyback price at Rs 160 per share from minority shareholders

By News Desk

Johnson & Phillips Pakistan Limited on Thursday announced its decision to delist from the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) after fulfilling all regulatory requirements. 

According to a notice sent to the PSX, 545,983 ordinary shares will be purchased from shareholders other than the sponsors for the purpose of delisting with a buyback price of Rs 160, as approved by the Voluntary delisting committee of the PSX on 18th December 2023.

“CEO Muhammad Anis Mianoor is authorised to do all acts, and deeds and take all necessary actions including to complete all legal formalities and file all documents,” read the company’s filing.

Johnson & Phillips was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company on April 15, 1961 under repealed Companies Act, 1913 (now Companies Act, 2017). 

The company is principally engaged in manufacturing, installation and selling of electrical equipments.

Previous article
Steel industry demands Equitable Subsidy Allocation
Next article
Pakistan-UAE strengthen partnership with multibillion-dollar infrastructure deal
News Desk
News Desk

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan, Kuwait collaborate to launch $1 billion mining fund

Efforts are underway to draft the second version of the National Mineral Policy and update the Mines Act of 1923

PSO starts new year with a twin crisis of receivables and payables 

Shipping agents defend charges after KPT Chairman’s critique

K-ELECTRIC

NEPRA renews power supply & distribution license of KE for 20 years

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.