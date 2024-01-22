Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt unveils National Digital Wallet initiative for cashless transactions

1% of electricity, gas, and fuel bills may be linked to digital rewards 

By News Desk

The government is set to roll out the National Digital Wallet, an innovative digital rewards platform conceived by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). 

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to encourage a cashless economy in Pakistan.

As part of the initiative, the government is considering linking a 1% reward to electricity, gas, and fuel bill payments made digitally.

Furthermore, for every airtime credit purchase of Rs1,000, a 10% reward, equivalent to Rs100, will be credited to the user’s digital wallet. The scheme also includes incentives for fuel and utility bill payments.

The National Digital Wallet is designed to offer multiple conveniences to citizens. It will enable them to digitally store and access their national ID on smartphones, alongside benefiting from rewards for various payments made through the platform.

The Ministry of Information Technology, which proposed this plan, states that implementation will follow guidelines developed in collaboration with all relevant stakeholders. 

The proposal is awaiting formal approval, which will be sought through a summary to be submitted to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and the cabinet.

In an innovative move, the balance in the digital wallet will be accessible via OpenAI for integration with various fintech applications and services.

Maintenance and usage charges for the wallet will be determined by NADRA, with Karandaaz, a non-profit organization focused on digital financial inclusion in Pakistan, providing support.

This initiative is among several undertaken by the caretaker government to promote cashless transactions and financial inclusivity in Pakistan, leveraging the potential of digital identity and biometric technology.

Previous article
FBR Reform
Next article
Govt to introduce ‘Tajir Doost’ fixed income tax scheme for retailers
News Desk
News Desk

1 COMMENT

  1. These initiatives will only help in promoting cashless transactions and economy if other options eliminated. People have so many options to park illegal/corrupt (5000 notes, Gold, Dollars, Files/plots etc) money than why will they join digital economy.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Food exports from Pakistan climb 112% in December, fueling domestic price...

The export of food products has been on an upward trajectory since October 2023, reaching $3.48 billion, up from $2.32 billion in the first half of the fiscal year 2023-24

Pakistan engages in diplomatic efforts for $10bn green refinery project with KSA, Sinopec

SIFC orders tax audit of fertilizer companies amid price surge, subsidy concerns

Profit E-Magazine Issue 281

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.