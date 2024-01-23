Hub Power Company, K-Electric forge alliance for clean energy shift

The Hub Power Company Limited (HUBC), has joined forces with K-Electric (KE) to evaluate the conversion of its Residual Fuel Oil (RFO)-based Hub Power Plant to utilize Thar coal. This initiative, communicated through HUBC’s official channels, is in line with the company’s commitment to secure a sustainable and cost-effective energy supply for Pakistan.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), recently signed between the two energy giants, is a testament to their shared vision of harnessing indigenous resources for energy production. This agreement, as highlighted in HUBC’s social media announcements, marks a significant step in their journey towards innovative and eco-friendly energy solutions.

This collaboration comes after HUBC’s Board of Directors authorized the exploration of potential investments in the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Limited, further solidifying the company’s stance on diversifying its energy portfolio.

HUBC stands as Pakistan’s inaugural Independent Power Producer (IPP), with a robust presence in the energy sector. It operates and owns various power plants, with a collective installed capacity of 3,581MW. Its notable assets include the 1292MW RFO-fired Hub Plant in Balochistan and Narowal Energy Limited, a 225MW RFO-fired power station in Punjab.

Additionally, HUBC holds a significant stake in Laraib Energy Limited, Pakistan’s first hydropower IPP, contributing 345 GWh of clean energy to the national grid in FY23, thereby saving around $29 million in fuel costs.

This strategic MOU signifies more than a business alliance; it represents a move towards environmentally friendly energy solutions. The transition of the Hub Power Plant from RFO to Thar coal could dramatically change Pakistan’s energy dynamics, reducing reliance on imported fuels and emphasizing local coal resources. This shift is not only economically beneficial but also aligns with global trends towards sustainable energy practices.