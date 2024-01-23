Sign inSubscribe
Industry

Hub Power Company, K-Electric forge alliance for clean energy shift

This strategic MOU signifies more than a business alliance, it represents a move towards environmentally friendly energy solutions.

By News Desk

The Hub Power Company Limited (HUBC), has joined forces with K-Electric (KE) to evaluate the conversion of its Residual Fuel Oil (RFO)-based Hub Power Plant to utilize Thar coal. This initiative, communicated through HUBC’s official channels, is in line with the company’s commitment to secure a sustainable and cost-effective energy supply for Pakistan.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), recently signed between the two energy giants, is a testament to their shared vision of harnessing indigenous resources for energy production. This agreement, as highlighted in HUBC’s social media announcements, marks a significant step in their journey towards innovative and eco-friendly energy solutions.

This collaboration comes after HUBC’s Board of Directors authorized the exploration of potential investments in the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Limited, further solidifying the company’s stance on diversifying its energy portfolio.

HUBC stands as Pakistan’s inaugural Independent Power Producer (IPP), with a robust presence in the energy sector. It operates and owns various power plants, with a collective installed capacity of 3,581MW. Its notable assets include the 1292MW RFO-fired Hub Plant in Balochistan and Narowal Energy Limited, a 225MW RFO-fired power station in Punjab.

Additionally, HUBC holds a significant stake in Laraib Energy Limited, Pakistan’s first hydropower IPP, contributing 345 GWh of clean energy to the national grid in FY23, thereby saving around $29 million in fuel costs.

This strategic MOU signifies more than a business alliance; it represents a move towards environmentally friendly energy solutions. The transition of the Hub Power Plant from RFO to Thar coal could dramatically change Pakistan’s energy dynamics, reducing reliance on imported fuels and emphasizing local coal resources. This shift is not only economically beneficial but also aligns with global trends towards sustainable energy practices.

Previous article
PML-N leads in economic performance over past 30 years, Bloomberg analysis shows
Next article
Cabinet rejects plan to hand DISCOs over to army-led committees, claiming they have enough going on
News Desk
News Desk

2 COMMENTS

  1. HUBC holds the distinction of being Pakistan’s first Independent Power Producer (IPP), making a significant impact in the energy industry. The company owns and manages a range of power generation facilities, boasting a combined installed capacity of 3,581MW. Among its key assets are the 1292MW RFO-fired Hub Plant located in Balochistan, and Narowal Energy Limited, which is a 225MW RFO-fired power station situated in Punjab.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.