SCCI demands pragmatic steps for promotion of furniture industry

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) vice president Ijaz Khan Afridi urged the government to take pragmatic steps for promotion of furniture industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and highlighted the issues business people attached with this sector face.

Ijaz Khan Afridi said that the furniture industry has played a pivotal role in economic development and enhancement of the country’s export, which should be lifted up at an optimal level.

He was speaking as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the International Furniture and Craft Fair Pakistan 2024 Expo in Peshawar. Various Pakistani and international furniture brands were set up in the expo.

During the opening event, RF Events Private Limited CEO Dr Nazish Faisal, organisers and representatives of partners and members of the business community were present.

Ijaz Afridi praised a variety of furniture in different designs during the exhibition and asked RF Events Private Limited and various other brands to share their issues with SCCI to address them on a chamber level with the government.

The SCCI vice president said that a huge potential exists to make investment in the furniture sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the occasion, the expo organiser told the SCCI vice president that the organisation has planned to hold Furniture Expo (Pak-Afghan Transit Exhibition) in Kabul, Afghanistan for which collaboration of the chamber is required, on which Ijaz Afridi said SCCI is ready to cooperate in this regard.

Ijaz Afridi expressed satisfaction over the organisation of the mega furniture expo in Peshawar and hoped such events will continue in future in KP/Peshawar and the other parts of the country.

Later, the SCCI vice president visited various stalls set up in the exhibition and lauded the furniture designs and quality of various brands.

On the occasion, the chamber VP Ijaz Khan Afridi was honoured by the organiser with a shield as a memento.