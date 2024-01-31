Ejaz seeks businessmen’s help in achieving $100bn export target

Caretaker Minister for Commerce Dr Gohar Ejaz urged the business community to play their crucial role in achieving the government’s goal of $100 billion in annual exports from Pakistan.

During a meeting with the representatives of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Ejaz emphasized the need to diversify exports for economic improvement.

The interim minister called for a strong partnership between the government and the private sector, encouraging active involvement in corporate social responsibility.

ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari highlighted efforts to establish an expo centre and a new industrial estate, seeking government support. He proposed ICCI’s inclusion in the Export Development Fund and suggested a passport office facilitation desk at ICCI, along with a dedicated immigration counter at airports for taxpayers.

ICCI’s leadership, including Faad Waheed and Engr. Azhar ul Islam Zafar, urged the government to provide a special budget package for SMEs and the industry. They also emphasized reinforcing Islamabad Police for enhanced security.

The ICCI delegation, including Khalid Iqbal Malik, Zafar Bakhtawari, Abdul Rauf Alam, Khalid Javed, Mian Akram Farid, Tariq Sadiq, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Mian Shaukat Masud, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, Ch. Waheed ud Din, Muhammad Naveed Malik, and others, expressed commitment to advancing the country’s economic interests.