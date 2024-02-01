Fly Jinnah to start international flights from Islamabad to Sharjah

Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, is set to launch its first international flight from Islamabad to Sharjah on February 17, 2024.

The airline, which has been operating domestically since October 2022, will offer double daily non-stop flights between the two cities.

With the addition of Sharjah, Fly Jinnah now serves six major cities in Pakistan, namely Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta, as well as one in the UAE.

The airline plans to add more international routes in the near future, to cater to the growing demand for low-cost travel.

Fly Jinnah has also added two new Airbus A320 aircraft to its existing fleet of three, to cater to the increasing demand for reliable and affordable air travel.