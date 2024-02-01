Sign inSubscribe
Aviation

Fly Jinnah to start international flights from Islamabad to Sharjah

Airline plans to add more international routes in the near future

By Monitoring Desk

Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, is set to launch its first international flight from Islamabad to Sharjah on February 17, 2024. 

The airline, which has been operating domestically since October 2022, will offer double daily non-stop flights between the two cities.

With the addition of Sharjah, Fly Jinnah now serves six major cities in Pakistan, namely Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta, as well as one in the UAE. 

The airline plans to add more international routes in the near future, to cater to the growing demand for low-cost travel.

Fly Jinnah has also added two new Airbus A320 aircraft to its existing fleet of three, to cater to the increasing demand for reliable and affordable air travel. 

Previous article
Deutsche Bank to cut 3,500 jobs and reward shareholders
Next article
CDWP approves development project worth Rs2bn
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

January remains volatile for PSX as KSE-100 falls 0.8% MoM: report

Market affected by political uncertainty and significant foreign selling, says AKD Research

CDWP approves development project worth Rs2bn

Deutsche Bank to cut 3,500 jobs and reward shareholders

Bulls start pointing horns at bears in PSX

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.