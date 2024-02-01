CDWP approves development project worth Rs2bn

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Thursday approved a development project worth Rs 2 billion and recommended three other projects worth Rs 136.660 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

Chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, the CDWP meeting held here was attended by Secretary Planning, Awais Manzur Sumra, senior officials from the Planning Commission and Federal Ministries and Divisions, and Chairman ACS (Dev) from provincial governments.

In the physical planning and housing sector, the CDWP approved the “Construction of Litigants Facilitation Center for Litigants of District Courts in Sector G-10/1 Islamabad” with a budget of Rs 1,989.990 million.

This project aims to provide a comprehensive facility for litigants and lawyers, including amenities such as a Litigants Facilitation Center, Cafeteria, Multipurpose Hall, Banks, Dispensary, Shop, Bar Room, Prayer Hall, Library, Day Care, Office of IBA and IBC, along with landscaping and internal road.

In the energy sector, the CDWP recommended the “Expansion of 48MW Jagran Hydropower Station (Phase-II) in District Neelum, AJ&K (Revised)” with a cost of Rs. 14,744 million.

The Power Development Organization of the Government of AJK will manage the project, with Rs. 12,717.764 million sourced from AFD and the remaining Rs. 1,277.753 million proposed from the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

For the transport and communication sector, the Ministry of Communications proposed the “2nd Carriageway Torkham Jalalabad Road Project, Afghanistan,” with a budget of Rs. 16,465.883 million.

This project, recommended for ECNEC consideration, designates the National Highway Authority as the executing agency. Upon completion, the road will be handed over to the Ministry of Public Works, Government of Afghanistan.

The project is financed through the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) and aims to assist Afghanistan in the reconstruction/rehabilitation of its road network.

Another project in the transport and communication sector, the “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Road Development Project,” worth Rs 105,450 million, was also recommended to ECNEC for further consideration.

The project is proposed to be financed through foreign funding, with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) contributing Rs. 91,200.00 million (86.5%) and the Government of KP contributing Rs. 14,249.00 million (13.5%).