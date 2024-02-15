Sazgar Engineering launches its first electric vehicle

Sazgar Engineering has introduced its first electric vehicle (EV), the ORA 03, in Pakistan. This launch marks the company’s entry into the electric vehicle market, expanding its existing lineup of locally assembled vehicles.

The ORA 03 is manufactured by Great Wall Motor (GWM) of China and combines elements of classic and modern design.

For the initial phase, Sazgar will be selling Completely Built-Up (CBU) units of the ORA 03.

Specifications of the ORA 03

According to Pakwheels, the ORA 03 is equipped with a lithium iron phosphate 47.78 kWh battery, offering a range of 310-400 kilometers per charge.

It features a front-wheel drive (FWD) drivetrain powered by a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor. The motor delivers a maximum power of 105kW and a torque of 219 Nm, with a top speed of 160 kilometers per hour.

Key features of the ORA 03

The vehicle includes LED headlamps with electric adjustment, electrically adjustable side view mirrors with side lighter repeater, a panoramic sunroof, and 215/50 R18 alloy wheels.

The interior offers a red & beige color scheme, a microfiber leather steering wheel, manual and electric seat adjustments for driver and front passenger, leatherette seats, a 7-inch instrumental cluster, wireless charging, and a 10.25-inch color multitouch screen.

Safety and convenience features

Safety features include adaptive cruise control, ABS, EBD, TCS, RMI, ESC, EPB, front and reverse radar, an automatic vehicle hold system, an integrated parking system, lane departure warning, front collision warning with auto emergency braking, and airbags.

The launch of the ORA 03 by Sazgar Engineering introduces an electric vehicle option to Pakistan’s automotive market, featuring a mix of performance, technology, and safety features.