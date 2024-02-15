Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Sazgar Engineering launches its first electric vehicle

Manufactured by Great Wall Motor (GWM) of China, ORA 03 offers a range of 310-400 kilometers per charge 

By Monitoring Desk

Sazgar Engineering has introduced its first electric vehicle (EV), the ORA 03, in Pakistan. This launch marks the company’s entry into the electric vehicle market, expanding its existing lineup of locally assembled vehicles. 

The ORA 03 is manufactured by Great Wall Motor (GWM) of China and combines elements of classic and modern design.

For the initial phase, Sazgar will be selling Completely Built-Up (CBU) units of the ORA 03.

Specifications of the ORA 03

According to Pakwheels, the ORA 03 is equipped with a lithium iron phosphate 47.78 kWh battery, offering a range of 310-400 kilometers per charge. 

It features a front-wheel drive (FWD) drivetrain powered by a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor. The motor delivers a maximum power of 105kW and a torque of 219 Nm, with a top speed of 160 kilometers per hour.

Key features of the ORA 03

The vehicle includes LED headlamps with electric adjustment, electrically adjustable side view mirrors with side lighter repeater, a panoramic sunroof, and 215/50 R18 alloy wheels. 

The interior offers a red & beige color scheme, a microfiber leather steering wheel, manual and electric seat adjustments for driver and front passenger, leatherette seats, a 7-inch instrumental cluster, wireless charging, and a 10.25-inch color multitouch screen.

Safety and convenience features

Safety features include adaptive cruise control, ABS, EBD, TCS, RMI, ESC, EPB, front and reverse radar, an automatic vehicle hold system, an integrated parking system, lane departure warning, front collision warning with auto emergency braking, and airbags.

The launch of the ORA 03 by Sazgar Engineering introduces an electric vehicle option to Pakistan’s automotive market, featuring a mix of performance, technology, and safety features.

Previous article
Nepra to issue show-cause notices to Discos for overbilling
Next article
Political uncertainty shakes PSX, KSE-100 plummets 1.8%
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Govt bond sale nets Rs83bn, missing target

Analysts attribute the auction results to the government's hesitancy in generating funds at higher rates

Gas price raised 45% to meet IMF deadline

PTI-led KP govt about to inherit financial calamity

Govt falls short of development spending in seven months of FY2024

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.