Governance

New Economic Zones to be established in newly merged tribal districts; KP govt

Minister of industries directs initiation of necessary processes at Kurram and South Waziristan

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education and Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Dr. Aamer Abdullah has directed the establishment of economic zones at tribal districts Kurram and South Waziristan. He asked for prompt initiation of work on all necessary processes in this regard.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding the establishment of economic zones in the newly merged districts of the province, at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar.

Besides, Special Secretary Industries and Commerce, Mohammad Anwar Khan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak and Manager Business Facilitation Centre (Board of Investment & Trade), Iqbal Sarwar, representatives of HA Consultant and other concerned authorities attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed different aspects of the selected suitable sites for the establishment of economic zones.

The participants of the meeting were given a meticulous briefing on the feasibilities prepared by the consultants for establishment of new economic zones in the newly merged districts and shared sketches, possibilities and utilities of the establishment of new zones.

Keeping in view various priorities, the meeting agreed on establishment of two zones on two districts and decided that new zones should be established at such areas where there is no industrial estate of the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) or no economic zone of the economic zones development company, to provide maximum benefits to the local population of the area.

Aziz Buneri
Aziz Buneri
Aziz Buneri covers financial, social, political and regional issues for Pakistan Today and Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

