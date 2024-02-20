KSE-100 gains 1% as bears retreat at PSX 

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has shown positive momentum with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 601.57 points, or 0.99%.

As of 12:30 pm, as per the PSX website, the KSE-100 index was hovering at 61,061.31 points.

The stock market posted 586.78 points gains on Monday and closed at 60,459.74 level.

On the political front, clouds of uncertainty have not been cleared even after two weeks of general elections held on February 8, and the formation of government is still in limbo, the overall situation is enough to shake the confidence of investors.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) convened a meeting with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday, aiming to explore the potential formation of a coalition government in the centre.

On the other hand, Fitch Ratings said in its recent report that the close outcome of Pakistan’s election and resulting near-term political uncertainty may complicate the country’s efforts to secure a financing agreement with the IMF.

“A new deal is key to the country’s credit profile, and we assume one will be achieved within a few months, but an extended negotiation or failure to secure it would increase external liquidity stress and raise the probability of default.”

Pakistan’s sovereign dollar bonds also experienced a decline of up to 1.25 cents on Monday, amid inconclusive polls and political uncertainty.