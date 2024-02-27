Amidst default rumours, LESCO cuts  power to Bahria Town over Rs 76 crore unpaid bills 

The Lahore Electric Supply Company Limited (LESCO) has halted electricity supply to the 132kV grid serving Bahria Town Mohlanwal, Lahore, due to outstanding dues of RS 762.82 million. The said amount, referenced under number 24-11224-9000290 and classified under tariff B-4, remained unpaid, leading to the enforcement action.

The official notice, issued on February 26, 2024, pinpointed the lapse in payment by the due date of February 23, 2024, prompting the General Manager (Operation/Operation Director) of LESCO to order a disconnection of the power supply to the locality until further notice. This directive has been widely communicated to officials within both LESCO and the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC), ensuring a comprehensive awareness of the situation.

The action taken by LESCO is part of the company’s operational procedures regarding non-payment. The outcome of this disconnection on the residents and operations within Bahria Town has not been detailed by LESCO.

The company has not provided additional statements on this matter, leaving the resolution of the outstanding payment and the timeline for restoring the electricity supply to future discussions.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bahria Town, one of Pakistan’s largest real estate developers has faced significant challenges and controversies in recent times, particularly in Bahria Town Karachi. The Supreme Court declared Bahria Town defaulted on installments, leading to a requirement to pay billions of rupees.

The Bahria Icon Tower project in Karachi has been embroiled in legal battles, financial struggles, and uncertainties about completion and usage. Additionally, Bahria Town has encountered political opposition, land acquisition issues, and market-related challenges. The company’s expansion has faced resistance from indigenous communities and legal scrutiny over land acquisitions and development practices.

These issues have raised concerns about the legal standing of properties, construction quality, availability of necessities, utilities, and overall living conditions within Bahria Town projects and impacted the reputation of Bahria Town and raised concerns among investors and residents.