Consumers to pay Rs55bn extra as electricity tariff increased by Rs7.06/unit

Power consumers will bear an additional burden of Rs55 billion as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved a fuel cost adjustment (FCA) of Rs 7.06 per unit for electricity used in January.

This tariff increment will be implemented for the consumers of ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos), excluding Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers.

This extraordinary move comes in response to a request from the distribution companies through the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), which cited a substantial discrepancy between the anticipated and actual fuel costs for January.

Last week, distribution companies requested an increase of Rs 7.13 per unit on account of FCA, however, the power regulator said that it will initiate an investigation into the unprecedented fuel cost adjustment (FCA) request by Discos, fording the consumer to bear an additional burden of Rs 55 billion.

Despite initial resistance and the declaration of a probe into the steep FCA request, NEPRA was persuaded to expedite its decision due to government warnings about potential cash flow issues for the distribution companies.

These issues could affect performance benchmarks crucial to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreements, especially at a pivotal time.

Consequently, NEPRA deferred the investigation until after Ramadan, prioritising immediate financial stability over prolonged scrutiny.

This decision marks the highest FCA imposition to date, nearly doubling the pre-established fuel cost charged to consumers in January.

It raises concerns about the power sector’s ability to accurately predict fuel costs and comes atop significant annual and quarterly tariff increases, leading to inflated bills for consumers even during low consumption periods.