Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan to follow Turkish model of outsourcing power distribution companies 

World Bank offers technical assistance, the International Finance Corporation expresses interest in providing transaction advisory services

By Monitoring Desk

The Government of Pakistan has decided to follow the Turkish model of outsourcing the management of power distribution companies (DISCOs) to the private sector, in a bid to reduce losses, improve efficiency and attract investment.

Express Tribune reported that the decision was taken in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCOP), where it was agreed that the government would engage a transaction adviser for long-term concessions by the end of April 2024. 

The World Bank has offered technical assistance and risk guarantee instruments for the process, while the International Finance Corporation has expressed interest in providing transaction advisory services.

The CCOP was informed that the Turkish model had delivered the benefits of private sector participation in 20 DISCOs, which resulted in lower losses, better service quality, higher investment, and minimal tariff increase. 

The meeting also noted that the privatisation of DISCOs had faced legal and political challenges in the past and that the transfer of DISCOs to provincial governments was unlikely to bring the desired results.

The Power Division proposed that initially two smaller DISCOs, the better-performing Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) and the poor-performing Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco), may be earmarked for the concession model. 

The Power Division said that the power sector’s difficulties stemmed primarily from the operational performance of 10 DISCOs, which faced poor governance and inadequate investment.

The CCOP observed that the case relating to private sector participation in the operation of DISCOs through long-term concession contracts fell within the domain of the Privatisation Commission rather than the Power Division. Therefore, the matter should be dealt with by the Privatisation Commission.

Previous article
NEPRA, OGRA given autonomy in electricity, gas tariff decisions
Next article
PTI requests IMF to consider political stability in financial aid discussions
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.