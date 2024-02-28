NEPRA, OGRA given autonomy in electricity, gas tariff decisions

The interim federal cabinet has consented to give independence to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) in making important decisions regarding electricity and gas tariffs.

This crucial decision is aimed at streamlining the process and minimizing government intervention in the regulatory affairs of both regulators.

Media reports said that the interim cabinet, whose term is going to expire soon, has approved amendments to the NEPRA and OGRA Acts, paving the way to remove the government’s role in the notification of electricity and gas tariffs.

With these amendments, NEPRA and OGRA will now have the autonomy to issue tariff notifications independently and do not require any approval from the government.

This decision marks a significant step towards enhancing efficiency and transparency in the determination of electricity and gas tariffs, ushering in a new era of regulatory independence in the energy sector.